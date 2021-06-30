Petrol-Diesel Price Today, Know The Price Of Oil In Your City

Government oil companies have released the prices of petrol and diesel on Wednesday. Today, there has been no change in the rate of petrol and diesel in the domestic market.

New Delhi. Government oil companies have released the prices of petrol and diesel on Wednesday. There has been no change in the rate of petrol-diesel in the domestic market today. On Wednesday, June 30, the price of petrol in the capital Delhi is getting Rs 98.81 per liter. At the same time, the rate of diesel is also being sold at Rs 89.18 per liter. Oil prices were increased on Tuesday. Oil companies had increased the price of petrol by 34 to 35 paise. At the same time, the price of diesel was increased by 28 to 30 paise.

Know the latest prices of metros

Talking about oil prices in metros, on Wednesday, the price of petrol in Delhi is Rs 98.81 while diesel is getting Rs 89.18 per liter. On the other hand, in Mumbai, the price of petrol here is Rs 104.90 and the price of diesel is Rs 96.72 per liter. Petrol in Chennai is being sold at Rs 99.80 per liter and diesel at Rs 93.72 per litre. Talking about Kolkata, here petrol has reached Rs 98.64 a liter and diesel Rs 92.03 a liter.

City Petrol (Rs per litre) Diesel (Rs per litre) Delhi 98.81 89.18 Mumbai 104.90 96.72 Chennai 99.80 93.72 Kolkata 98.64 92.03 Bhopal 107.07 97.93 Ranchi 94.35 94.12 Chandigarh 95.02 88.81 Lucknow 95.57 89.59 Jaipur 105.54 98.29 Bangalore 102.11 94.54 Patna 100.81 94.52

Rates are fixed every day at 6 am

The price of petrol and diesel of all oil marketing companies IOC, BPCL and HPCL keeps on fluctuating every day. The new price of petrol and diesel is updated daily at 6 am. The new rates are applicable from 6 am. In which the price of petrol and diesel almost doubles by adding excise duty, dealer commission and other things.

Know the price of petrol and diesel in your city like this

You can find out the price of petrol and diesel at your nearest petrol pump through SMS sitting at home. Indian Oil customers will have to send a message to 9224992249 by entering the city code along with the RSP from their mobile. Similarly, BPCL customers can send SMS to 9223112222 by typing RSP from their mobile. HPCL customers can send SMS by typing HPPrice to 9222201122.