Petrol-diesel prices caught fire before Diwali: Petrol prices increased again today, petrol in Balaghat by Rs 121.29 and diesel beyond 110.19

Ahead of Diwali, inflation has added to the hardships of the common man, the fire in petrol and diesel prices has dimmed the festivities. On the occasion of Dhanteras on Tuesday, oil prices have also increased, although diesel prices remained stable but petrol prices increased. According to the latest information, after the increase of 35 paise per liter in the capital Delhi, petrol has now crossed Rs 110, in Delhi today the price of petrol is Rs 110.04 while diesel is Rs 98.42 per liter.

Many districts of Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan are breaking records. Petrol in Balaghat of Madhya Pradesh is available at Rs 121.29 and diesel at Rs 110.19 per liter.

Prices increased so much in October: If we talk about the increase in the month of October only, then in the month of October alone, the price of petrol and diesel increased by about Rs 8 per liter. According to the information, in the month of October, petrol became costlier by Rs 7.45 while the price of diesel increased by Rs 7.90 per liter.

