Petrol, diesel prices hiked for 4th straight day; petrol crosses Rs 120 mark in MP

Petrol prices have increased 25 times since September 28. Since then, petrol has become costlier by Rs 8.15 per liter. At the same time, diesel prices have increased by Rs 9.45 per liter in 28 times since September 24.

Vehicle fuel prices increased for the fourth consecutive day on Sunday (October 31, 2021). The price of both petrol and diesel has been increased by 35-35 paise per liter. With this, the prices of petrol and diesel have now reached a new high across the country. At the same time, the price of petrol has crossed Rs 120 per liter in Madhya Pradesh, which levies high local tax on vehicle fuel.

According to the price notification issued by the public sector petroleum marketing companies, the prices of both petrol and diesel have been increased by 35 paise per litre. Petrol in Delhi has now reached its all-time high of Rs 109.34 per liter. In Mumbai it has now become Rs 115.15 per liter. Diesel has reached Rs 106.23 per liter in Mumbai and Rs 98.07 per liter in Delhi.

Vehicle fuel prices have increased for the fourth consecutive day. There was no change in prices from October 25 to October 27. Since then, the price of petrol and diesel has been increasing continuously by 35 paise per liter. Petrol has already crossed Rs 100 per liter in all major cities of the country. At the same time, from Jalandhar in Punjab to Gangtok in Sikkim, diesel has crossed the century in about one and a half dozen states.

Vehicle fuel prices vary from state to state due to local taxes. Petrol has now crossed Rs 120 per liter in Panna, Satna, Rewa, Shahdol, Chhindwara and Balaghat of Madhya Pradesh. Apart from this, it has also reached this level in Ganganagar and Hanumangarh of Rajasthan. Petrol is being sold at Rs 121.52 per liter and diesel at Rs 112.44 per liter in Ganganagar. This is where the highest vehicle fuel prices in the country are located.

Let us tell you that the price of petrol has increased 25 times since September 28. Since then, petrol has become costlier by Rs 8.15 per liter. At the same time, diesel prices have increased by Rs 9.45 per liter in 28 times since September 24.