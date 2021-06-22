Petrol-Diesel Prices Increased Again Today, Know The Latest Price – Petrol Diesel Price Today

Oil companies have once again increased the price of petrol and diesel today (Tuesday, 22 June 2021). While petrol prices were increased by 28 paise per liter on Tuesday, diesel prices were also increased by 26 paise per litre.

New Delhi. Petrol-Diesel prices are increasing continuously in the country. Inflation rate is also at record high due to skyrocketing prices. Oil companies have once again increased the price of petrol and diesel today (Tuesday, 22 June 2021). While state-owned oil companies on Tuesday increased the prices of petrol by 28 paise per liter, diesel prices were also increased by 26 paise per liter. The rate of petrol and diesel has increased by about Rs 8 in the last one month. Earlier on Monday, there was no change in the prices of petrol and diesel across the country.

Know the latest prices of metros

The price of petrol in Mumbai was Rs 96.81 per liter last month, but in a month the price increased to Rs 103.69. At the same time, the price of diesel was Rs 87.79 last month. Talking about the national capital, petrol is being sold at Rs 97.50 per liter and diesel at Rs 88.23 per liter. Petrol in Kolkata is available at Rs 97.38 per liter and diesel at Rs 91.08 per liter. At the same time, petrol is being sold at Rs 100.76 per liter and Rs 93.54 per liter in Bangalore.

City Petrol (Rs/Litre) Diesel (Rs/Litre) New Delhi 97.50 88.23 Mumbai 103.63 95.72 Kolkata 97.38 91.08 Chennai 98.65 92.83 Noida 94.80 88.72 Bangalore 100.76 93.54 Hyderabad 101.33 96.17 Patna 99.55 93.56 Jaipur 104.17 97.27 Lucknow 94.70 88.64 Gurugram 95.25 88.83 Chandigarh 93.77 87.87

Petrol is beyond Rs 100 in these cities

Till now the price of petrol has crossed Rs 100 per liter in many cities. The most expensive petrol and diesel is in Ganganagar, Rajasthan. Ratnagiri, Prabhnid, Aurangabad, Jaisalmer, Ganganagar, Leh, Banswara, Indore, Jaipur, Bhopal, Gwalior, Guntur, Kakinada, Chikmagalur, Shivamogga and Leh are also included. Apart from this, petrol has already crossed the Rs 100 per liter mark in metros Mumbai, Hyderabad and Bengaluru.

Rates are fixed every day at 6 am

The price of petrol and diesel of all oil marketing companies IOC, BPCL and HPCL keeps on fluctuating every day. The new price of petrol and diesel is updated daily at 6 am. The new rates are applicable from 6 am. In which the price of petrol and diesel almost doubles by adding excise duty, dealer commission and other things.

Know the price of petrol and diesel in your city like this

Petrol and diesel price is updated daily at 6 am. You can find the price of petrol and diesel at your nearest petrol pump through SMS sitting at home. Indian Oil customers will have to send a message to 9224992249 by entering the city code along with the RSP from their mobile. Similarly, BPCL customers can send SMS to 9223112222 by typing RSP from their mobile. HPCL customers can send SMS by typing HPPrice to 9222201122.