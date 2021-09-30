Petrol-diesel prices: Petrol and diesel prices go up again: Petrol goes beyond Rs 110 in Bhopal, find out what is the price in your city

Highlights On Thursday, petrol became costlier by 25 paise and diesel by 30 paise

Diesel went up by Rs 1.25 in 7 days and petrol by 45 days

In Bhopal, the price of petrol has crossed Rs 110 per liter

International crude oil prices fell on Wednesday

New Delhi

Gasoline and diesel prices rose again on Thursday after a day of calm. On Thursday, state-owned oil companies hiked petrol prices by 25 paise and diesel by 30 paise. Thus, the price of diesel increased by 1.25 paise in 7 days, while the price of petrol increased by 45 paise in 3 days. After the hike, petrol is being sold at Rs 101.64 per liter and diesel at Rs 89.87 per liter at Indian Oil (IOC) pumps in Delhi on Thursday. In Bhopal, the price of petrol has gone beyond Rs 110.

Softening crude oil

Meanwhile, international crude oil prices fell on Wednesday. Brent crude fell डॉलर 2.25 to 78 78.64 a barrel on Wednesday. WTI crude also fell to 74 74.83 a barrel. Goldman Sachs says Brent could reach 90 a barrel later this year. Demand for crude oil is on the rise due to the recovery of the global economy. However, in the same way that demand is increasing, supply is not increasing.

Let’s find out today what is the price of petrol and diesel in your city



The name of the city Petrol Rs. / Liter Diesel Rs Delhi 101.64 89.87 Mumbai 107.71 97.52 Chennai 99.36 94.45 Kolkata 102.17 92.97 Bhopal 110.11 98.77 Ranchi 96.56 94.89 Bangalore 105.18 95.38 Patna 104.34 96.05 Chandigarh 97.85 89.61 Lucknow 98.75 90.29 Noida 98.77 90.48

(Source – IOC SMS)

Petrol-diesel rates change daily and are updated at 6 p.m. You can also know the daily rates of petrol and diesel via SMS (how to check the price of diesel petrol daily). Indian Oil customers can get information by typing the code of RSP Space Petrol Pump on 9224992249 and RSP on 9223112222. At the same time, HPCL customers can find out the price by sending HPPrice to 9222201122.