Petrol-Diesel Prices steep rise in India Sri Ganganagar has more expensive Fuel than 130 countries of the world know cost in neighboring countries

The sharp increase in the prices of petrol and diesel in India has affected the pockets of the common man. However, amidst the rising level of inflation, the oil companies in the country have not made any increase for the last 15 days. Due to this, the price of petrol in Delhi remained stable at Rs 101.83 on 1st August, while in Mumbai petrol is currently being available at Rs 107.83 per liter. On the other hand, the highest price of petrol in India is in Sri Ganganagar, Rajasthan. Here at present petrol is above Rs 113. If this figure is compared with all the countries of the world, then it comes out that Petrol in India is more expensive than in 130 countries.

The surprising thing is that all the neighboring countries are included in the countries where the price of petrol is higher in India. While oil is currently priced at Rs 52 in Pakistan, it is priced at Rs 68.44 in Bhutan. On the other hand, petrol in Sri Lanka is currently at Rs 68.64. Apart from this, petrol is priced at Rs 77.92 in Bangladesh and Rs 78.23 in Nepal. Petrol in China adjoining India on the North and East border is currently at the level of Rs 85.11.

Cheapest oil in Venezuela, Iran at number two: Comparing petrol prices around the world, the cheapest fuel is currently in Venezuela. The price of petrol in this South American country is only Rs 1.48. At the same time, the next number is from Iran located close to India, where petrol is priced at Rs 4.82. However, due to the trade sanctions imposed by the US, where India buys limited oil from Venezuela, the purchase of oil from Iran has stopped for the last three years.

On the other hand, the countries where oil is the most expensive include Hong Kong. Here petrol is being sold at Rs 188.72 per liter. Whereas in Lebanon the price of petrol is Rs 186.99 per liter. After that, in countries like Netherlands, Norway, Denmark, Israel, petrol is more expensive than India.

Petrol became costlier by Rs 32.25 after April 2020: During the first lockdown imposed during the Corona epidemic in April last year, the price of petrol in Delhi was Rs 69.59 per liter. However, from April 2020 till now, its prices have increased by Rs 32.25 per liter to Rs 101.83 per liter now. Similarly, diesel prices have increased from Rs 62.29 per liter to Rs 89.87 per liter of Rs 27.58 per liter in the national capital during this period.

Till when will you get exemption from rising petrol prices: Crude oil prices have started rising in the international markets. In particular, OPEC countries have limited the production of crude oil with the aim of strengthening their economy, due to which its price is increasing globally. Despite appeals to the countries from where India currently buys oil, the prices of crude oil did not come down. Not only this, a jump in oil prices was also recorded in the last few days, due to which the expectation of a fall in the prices of petrol and diesel is now looking very low.





