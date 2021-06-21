Petrol Diesel Rate Today 21st June 2021 Delhi Mumbai Chennai Kolkata – Petrol Diesel Price Today: Petrol and Diesel reached record level, know the price of oil in your city

There has been some relief on Monday in the prices of petrol and diesel which are increasing daily. Earlier on Sunday, petrol became costlier by 29 paise and diesel by 28 paise per liter across the country.

New Delhi. There has been some relief on Monday in the prices of petrol and diesel which are increasing daily. Oil companies have not made any change in the prices of petrol and diesel on the first day of the week i.e. June 21. Due to which the price of fuel has remained stable today. Earlier on Sunday, petrol became costlier by 29 paise and diesel by 28 paise per liter across the country. This was the 27th increase in prices in the last 48 days. Petrol is at Rs 97.22 per liter in the market of the national capital Delhi. While the price of diesel is Rs 87.97 per liter.

Also read:- SBI and HDFC customers beware, if PAN-Aadhaar is not linked by June 30, there will be trouble



The price of petrol and diesel in rupees per liter is as follows…

City Name Petrol (Rs/Litre) Diesel (Rs/Litre)

New Delhi 97.22 87.97

Mumbai 103.36 95.44

Kolkata 97.12 90.82

Chennai 98.40 92.58

Noida 94.53 88.46

Bengaluru 100.47 93.26

Hyderabad 101.04 95.89

Patna 99.28 93.30

Jaipur 103.88 96.99

Lucknow 94.42 88.38

Gurugram 94.98 88.57

Chandigarh 93.50 87.62

Also read:- Strong message to Facebook about Twitter: Shashi Tharoor’s parliamentary panel said, take the vaccine and appear in front

Petrol is beyond Rs 100 in these cities

Till now the price of petrol has crossed Rs 100 per liter in many cities. The most expensive petrol and diesel is in Ganganagar, Rajasthan. Ratnagiri, Prabhnid, Aurangabad, Jaisalmer, Ganganagar, Leh, Banswara, Indore, Jaipur, Bhopal, Gwalior, Guntur, Kakinada, Chikmagalur, Shivamogga and Leh are also included. Apart from this, petrol has already crossed the Rs 100 per liter mark in metros Mumbai, Hyderabad and Bengaluru.

This is how the price of petrol and diesel increases

After adding excise duty, dealer commission and other things to the price of petrol and diesel, its price almost doubles. If the excise duty of the central government and VAT of the state governments were removed, then the rate of diesel and petrol would have been around Rs 27 a liter. The price of petrol and diesel is updated daily based on the price of crude in the international market along with forex rates. Oil marketing companies fix the price of petrol and diesel daily after reviewing the prices.

Know the price of petrol and diesel in your city like this

Petrol and diesel price is updated daily at 6 am. You can find out the price of petrol and diesel at your nearest petrol pump through SMS sitting at home. Indian Oil customers will have to send a message to 9224992249 by entering the city code along with RSP from their mobile. Similarly, BPCL customers can send SMS to 9223112222 by typing RSP from their mobile. HPCL customers can send SMS by typing HPPrice to 9222201122.