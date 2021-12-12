Petrol price 2 rupees in Venezuela India is among most expensive countries, know what is price in other countries

Petrol and diesel prices are stable for the last one month. On Sunday, a liter of petrol is being sold at Rs 95.41 and a liter of diesel at Rs 86.67 in the national capital Delhi.

Petrol is being sold beyond Rs 100 in most cities of the country. India is included in the list of countries selling petrol expensive. Even though petrol is sold expensive in many countries around the world, but in some countries petrol is sold at a nominal price. Take Venezuela for example, only 2 rupees a liter of petrol is sold there.

India is at number 12 in the list of top countries selling expensive petrol. The most expensive petrol in the world is found in Hong Kong. In Hong Kong, a liter of petrol is available for around 194 Indian rupees. After this Netherlands is at number two in this list. In Netherlands, one liter of petrol costs Rs 171. At the same time, the price of one liter of petrol in Israel, which is at number three in this list, is Rs 162.

However, petrol is also very expensive in many European countries. The cost of a liter of petrol in the European country of Greece is Rs 149, while in Great Britain it is Rs 147. Whereas in Portugal, the cost of a liter of petrol is Rs 144, while in Germany one liter of petrol costs Rs 136. In Spain also one has to pay 126 rupees for a liter of petrol. On the other hand, the average price of a liter of petrol in India is around Rs 95.

At the same time, in Mumbai, which is called the financial capital, one liter of petrol is available for Rs 109.98 and one liter of diesel for Rs 94.14. Petrol in Kolkata is being sold at Rs 104.67 per liter and diesel at Rs 89.79 per liter. While in Chennai, diesel is available at Rs 91.43 and petrol at Rs 101.40.

Significantly, on the occasion of Diwali, the central government had reduced VAT on petrol and diesel by Rs 5 and Rs 10 respectively. Along with this, many state governments had also further reduced the VAT on both the fuels. The price of fuel was reduced after the reduction in VAT by the Central Government and the State Government.