Petrol price: Petrol and diesel are stable here Crude oil prices are falling:

Outbreaks of Covid-19 are once again on the rise around the world. Cases of its delta types are increasing day by day. On the other hand, the US dollar is getting stronger against other major currencies in the world. This has led to a continuous downturn in the crude oil market. Brent crude is currently at a four-month low. However, it does not seem to have much effect in the Indian market. Before today, the price of diesel was reduced by only 20 paise per day for three consecutive days. At that time petrol was released as it is (petrol price remained unchanged). State-owned oil companies have not changed the prices of both petrol and diesel today (there is no change in the price of petrol and diesel). At the Indian Oil (IOC) pump in the Delhi market on Saturday, petrol remained unchanged at Rs 101.84 per liter, while diesel remained unchanged at Rs 89.27 per liter.

Petrol price has gone up by Rs 11.52 per liter between May and July this year

In the first quarter of this year, there was no increase in petrol prices in March and April due to the Assembly election process in many states. So even after the rise in crude oil prices during that period, there has been no increase in petrol and diesel prices. But, since May 4, its prices have skyrocketed. Petrol has gone up by Rs 11.52 per liter in 42 days, sometimes on a continuous basis. However, since Hardeep Singh Puri became the Petroleum Minister, his rates have been stable since July 18.

Diesel has become cheaper this week after 15 April 2021

Crude oil may be sold cheaply in the international market, but here the state oil companies do not lower prices accordingly. Anyway, despite diesel being an expensive fuel, it sells cheaper than petrol in India. This is because most of the buses and trucks here run on diesel. If these fuels become expensive, market inflation will skyrocket. Assembly elections were held in some states earlier this year. During that period there was no change in the price of diesel for 41 days. At that time, the last reduction in diesel price was on April 15. There was a shortage of 14 paise at that time. However, since May 4, diesel has gone up by Rs 9.08 per liter. Since then, its price has not changed since July 16. Since August 18, its prices have been reduced by 20 paise per liter. Thus far, diesel has become cheaper by 60 paise per liter. There is no change in its price today.

The name of the city Petrol Rs. / Liter Diesel Rs. / Liter Delhi 101.84 89.27 Mumbai 107.83 96.84 Chennai 101.49 93.84 Kolkata 102.08 92.32 Bhopal 110.20 98.05 Ranchi 96.68 94.22 Bangalore 105.25 94.65 Patna 104.25 95.01 Chandigarh 97.93 88.93 Lucknow 98.92 89.61

(Source – IOC SMS)

The crude oil market is at a four-month low

Outbreaks of Covid-19 are once again on the rise around the world. Cases of its delta types are increasing day by day. On the other hand, the US dollar is getting stronger against other major currencies in the world. This has led to a continuous downturn in the crude oil market. Brent crude is currently at a four-month low. There was also a lot of damage to crude oil on Friday. Brent crude fell 1. 1.37 to 65 65.18 a barrel at the close of trading yesterday. Similarly, WTI crude also closed at $ 62.32, down 1.27 per barrel.

Petrol-diesel rates change daily and are updated at 6 p.m. You can also know the daily rates of petrol and diesel via SMS (how to check the price of diesel petrol daily). Indian Oil customers can get information by typing the code of RSP Space Petrol Pump on 9224992249 and RSP on 9223112222. At the same time, HPCL customers can find out the price by sending HPPrice to 9222201122.