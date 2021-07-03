Petrol Prices Increased 33 Times In 2 Months Know Price In Your City – Petrol-Diesel Price Today

In the last two months, the price of petrol has increased 33 times. Due to this, fuel prices reached new highs in many parts of the country.

New Delhi. Oil companies have not made any change in the prices of petrol and diesel today. The fuel rate has not been increased on Saturday, July 3, due to which the prices of petrol and diesel are stable in the market. Petrol in the national capital Delhi stands at Rs 99.16 while diesel at Rs 89.18 per litre. Earlier on Friday, only the price of petrol had also increased. In the last two months, the price of petrol has increased 33 times. Due to this, fuel prices reached new highs in many parts of the country.

Know the latest prices of metros

Talking about oil prices in metros, on Saturday, the price of petrol in Delhi is Rs 99.16 while diesel is getting Rs 89.18 per liter. On the other hand, in Mumbai, the price of petrol here is Rs 105.24 and the price of diesel is Rs 96.72 per liter. Petrol in Chennai is being sold at Rs 100.13 per liter and diesel at Rs 93.72 per litre.

City Petrol (Rs/Litre) Diesel (Rs/Litre) New Delhi 99.16 89.18 Mumbai 105.24 96.72 Kolkata 99.04 92.03 Chennai 100.13 93.72 Noida 96.42 89.67 Bangalore 103.05 94.54 Jaipur 105.91 98.29 Lucknow 96.31 89.59

Petrol is beyond Rs 100 in these cities

Till now the price of petrol has crossed Rs 100 per liter in many cities. The most expensive petrol and diesel is in Ganganagar, Rajasthan. Ratnagiri, Prabhnid, Aurangabad, Jaisalmer, Ganganagar, Leh, Banswara, Indore, Jaipur, Patna, Chennai, Bhopal, Gwalior, Guntur, Kakinada, Chikmagalur, Shivamogga and Leh are also included. Apart from this, petrol has already crossed the Rs 100 per liter mark in metros Mumbai, Hyderabad and Bengaluru.

Rates are fixed every day at 6 am

The price of petrol and diesel of all oil marketing companies IOC, BPCL and HPCL keeps on fluctuating every day. The new price of petrol and diesel is updated daily at 6 am. The new rates are applicable from 6 am. In which the price of petrol and diesel almost doubles by adding excise duty, dealer commission and other things.

Know the price of petrol and diesel in your city like this

You can find out the price of petrol and diesel at your nearest petrol pump through SMS sitting at home. Indian Oil customers will have to send a message to 9224992249 by entering the city code along with the RSP from their mobile. Similarly, BPCL customers can send SMS to 9223112222 by typing RSP from their mobile. HPCL customers can send SMS by typing HPPrice to 9222201122.