Petrol pump price: Petrol and diesel market stays the same for fifth day in a row: Petrol and diesel market stays the same for fifth day in a row

Petrol and diesel market stays the same for fifth day in a row

Highlights Huge growth in the international crude oil market this week

Brent crude has risen to डॉलर 7.5 a barrel in a week

Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged for the fifth day in a row in the domestic market today.

Earlier on Tuesday, petrol and diesel prices were cut by 15 paise each.

New Delhi

The impact of the crash on the Ku-Malub-Zap offshore platform in Mexico is beginning to show in the market. About 400,000 barrels of crude oil are produced every day. Brent crude hit पुन्हा 73 again this weekend due to a lack of supply in the market. Earlier, workers were being evacuated from the oil rig as a storm was also warned this weekend. On the domestic front, state-owned oil companies here today made no change in petrol and diesel prices for the fifth day in a row. Five days ago, petrol was reduced by 15 paise per liter, while diesel was also reduced by 15 paise per liter. On Sunday, petrol was fixed at Rs 101.49 per liter at Indian Oil (IOC) pumps in Delhi, while diesel was priced at Rs 88.92 per liter.

Petrol price has gone up by Rs 11.52 per liter between May and July this year

In the first quarter of this year, there was no increase in petrol prices in March and April due to the Assembly election process in many states. Therefore, even after the rise in crude oil prices during that period, there has been no increase in petrol and diesel prices. But, since May 4, its prices have skyrocketed. Petrol has gone up by Rs 11.52 per liter in 42 days, sometimes on a continuous or stop basis. However, since Hardip Singh Puri became the Petroleum Minister, his rates have been stable since July 18. However, on the day of Rakshabandhan, its price dropped by just 20 paise. Even after two days, it has dropped by 15 paise.

Diesel has become slightly cheaper than petrol

Crude oil may be sold cheaply in the international market, but here the state oil companies do not lower prices accordingly. Anyway, despite diesel being an expensive fuel, it sells cheaper than petrol in India. This is because most of the buses and trucks here run on diesel. If these fuels become expensive, market inflation will skyrocket. Assembly elections were held in some states earlier this year. During that period there was no change in the price of diesel for 41 days. At that time, the last reduction in diesel price was on April 15. There was a shortage of 14 paise at that time. However, since May 4, diesel has gone up by Rs 9.08 per liter. Since then, there has been no change in its price since July 16th. From August 18 to August 20, its prices have dropped by 20 paise per liter per day. After that, prices fell similarly on the day of Rakshabandhan. Even after two days, it became cheaper by 15 paise. Thus far, diesel has become cheaper by 95 paise per liter.

Let’s find out today what is the price of petrol and diesel in your city

The name of the city Petrol Rs. / Liter Diesel Rs Delhi 101.49 88.92 Mumbai 107.52 96.48 Chennai 99.20 93.52 Kolkata 101.82 91.98 Bhopal 109.91 97.72 Ranchi 96.47 93.86 Bangalore 104.98 94.34 Patna 103.99 94.75 Chandigarh 97.66 88.62 Lucknow 98.56 89.29

(Source – IOC SMS)

Great growth in the crude oil market

The impact of the crash on the Ku-Malub-Zap offshore platform in Mexico is beginning to show in the market. About 400,000 barrels of crude oil are produced every day. Brent crude hit पुन्हा 73 again this weekend due to a lack of supply in the market. Earlier, workers were being evacuated from oil wells as a storm warning was also issued this weekend. Brent crude rose डॉलर 1.63 a barrel, or 2.29 percent, to 72 72.70 a barrel in the US trade this week. It closed at $ 65.18 a barrel on the last trading day of last week. Similarly, WTI crude also rose by 32 1.32 per barrel or 1.96 per cent to close at .7 68.74.

Find out today’s prices in your city

Petrol-diesel rates change daily and are updated at 6 p.m. You can also know the daily rates of petrol and diesel via SMS (how to check the price of diesel petrol daily). Indian Oil customers can get information by typing the RSP space petrol pump code on 9224992249 and RSP on 9223112222. At the same time, HPCL customers can know the price by sending HPPrice to 9222201122.