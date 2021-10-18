Petrol pumps have become money pumps for BJP: Akhilesh Yadav said; Told formula for victory in UP elections

Akhilesh Yadav wrote in his tweet, ‘Airplane oil of the rich has become cheaper and diesel-petrol for the vehicles and vehicles of the poor people has become expensive. Today petrol pumps have become ‘paisa ka pumps’ for BJP.

Petrol and diesel prices are increasing continuously in the country. This has a direct impact on the pockets of the public. Former UP CM Akhilesh Yadav has targeted the government over the rising prices of petrol and diesel. Akhilesh has also tweeted registering his protest. Along with this, he has also accused the government of giving cheap oil to the airplane companies.

Akhilesh Yadav wrote, ‘The oil of the airplanes of the rich has become cheaper and the diesel and petrol of the vehicles of the poor people have become expensive. BJP is cutting the pockets of the poor and filling the coffers of the rich. Today petrol pumps have become ‘penny pumps’ for BJP. BJP was, is and will be a party of money people.

On Sunday, Akhilesh Yadav had said in the press conference, ‘It has been heard that BJP is going to cut the tickets of 150 MLAs. 100 MLAs have sat on a dharna in the state assembly against Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. While 50 MLAs are already with us. So the calculation is very simple that we are crossing 300 seats.

Taunt on BJP: Akhilesh Yadav said, ‘The central government had said that we will make a 5 trillion dollar economy. At the same time, the UP government had said that we will make an economy of 1 trillion, but we are also behind Pakistan, Nepal and Bangladesh in the hunger index. Most of the malnourished children are in UP. These figures clearly show that the BJP government is working in the wrong direction.

Akhilesh’s demand Emphasizing on caste census, Akhilesh Yadav said, “SP wants to have a caste census. It was demanded by Netaji, Lalu Yadav and prominent leaders of South India during the Congress government at the Centre, but it did not happen.

Let us tell you, the price of petrol has not increased today i.e. on October 18. After this, the price of petrol at the pump in Delhi is Rs 105.84 and diesel at Rs 94.57 per liter. Petrol and diesel prices started increasing from 28 September. However, even after a break in between, petrol has become costlier by Rs 4.65 in about 16 days. Petrol in Noida is Rs 103.06 and Diesel is Rs 95.21.