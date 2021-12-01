Petrol will be cheaper in Delhi: AAP government has reduced VAT, know how much oil will be available in Rajdhani Petrol will get cheaper: AAP government has reduced VAT, know how much oil will be available in the capital now

The new oil rates in the national capital will come into effect at midnight tonight.

Now petrol will be cheaper in the country’s capital Delhi. On Wednesday (December 1, 2021), the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government led by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal reduced VAT on petrol.

VAT i.e. value added tax on oil has been reduced to 19.40 per cent, which used to be 30 per cent earlier. After the reduction in VAT, the price of petrol in the city will go up to Rs. However, the new oil rates will come into effect at midnight tonight.

At present, petrol is being sold in Delhi for Rs 103.97. After becoming cheaper by Rs 8, the revised / new price of petrol will be Rs 95.97, while the rate of diesel according to Indian Oil Corporation was Rs 86.67.

At the same time, petrol is sold at Rs 109.98 per liter in Mumbai and the price of diesel is Rs 94.14 per liter. Fuel rates in Mumbai are the highest among metro cities. Rates vary from state to state due to Value Added Tax or VAT.

However, there was no change in fuel prices for 27 consecutive days. Earlier on November 4, 2021, the government had cut excise duty on petrol and diesel, to bring the rates slightly below the record-high level.