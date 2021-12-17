Pets can also have Coronavirus – CDC, UN Secretary General said – take “concrete” steps to vaccinate 40% of the population COVID-19 Crisis Alert: Pets can also have Coronavirus says CDC & UN Secretary General said take “concrete” ” steps to vaccinate 40% of the population – pets may also have Coronavirus – CDC, UN Secretary General said – take “concrete” steps to vaccinate 40% of the population

More information is not yet available about the new form of corona virus ‘Omicron’, but the World Health Organization (WHO) says that it is spreading more rapidly than other forms.

Pets and other animals can also be infected with the corona virus, although health officials say the risk of spreading the infection to people is very low. Dogs, cats, ferrets, rabbits, beavers, hyenas, and white-tailed deer are among the animals commonly found to be infected after coming into contact with the infected.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has said that you should not be afraid of getting infected by pets, but they are afraid of infecting you. Infected people or those suspected of being infected should stay away from their pets, farm animals and wildlife.

Dr. Scott Weiss of the Ontario College of Veterinary Medicine said, “If you don’t go near someone else because you’re sick or you could be infected, don’t go near an animal either. According to the CDC, not all animals are at risk of becoming infected and becoming seriously ill, which is rare. Symptoms in animals are also mild.

Some zoos in the US and elsewhere have vaccinated lions and other animals believed to be at risk of contracting the virus from contact with infected people.

Meanwhile, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday called on the world to take “concrete” steps to meet the goal of immunizing 40 percent of the global population by the end of the year. Guterres told reporters in a video conference amid the growing outbreak of the new form of the corona virus, ‘Omicron’.

Guterres is working from home these days because he came in contact with an infected person last week. Guterres’ investigation has confirmed that he is not infected, but he will remain in isolation until the end of this week as a precaution. “The strategy of hoarding vaccines, making vaccines an issue of nationalism or making it a diplomatic issue has failed,” Guterres said. This redesign reflects this failure.

Guterres said that we have only two weeks to go, 98 countries are still not able to meet the WHO’s target of 40 percent vaccination. At the same time, in 40 countries, only 10 percent of the population has been vaccinated. He said that in order to achieve this goal by the end of the year, “all countries, especially those who have the capacity, must take concrete action for greater progress in the coming days.”

To move towards the WHO’s next goal, he said, “be more ambitious.” The WHO has set a target to vaccinate 70 percent of the world’s population against the corona virus by the middle of next year.