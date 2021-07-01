Pew Research Center Survey Report On Religion In India – American think tank survey reveals, 95 percent of Muslims said they are proud to be an Indian

Washington. America’s think tank Pew Research Center has released a survey report on various religions in India. According to research, the population of India has a lot of faith in religion even after diversity. Here the Hindu, Jain, Sikh and Muslim population have different opinions.

According to the Pew Research Team, before the Corona crisis, it surveyed 30 thousand Indians in 2019-20, in which research was done on nationalism, religious faith and tolerance.

faced discrimination

The survey revealed that 95 percent of people who believe in India’s second largest religion, Islam, say that they feel extremely proud to be an Indian. At the same time, 85 percent believe that Indian culture is the best. 24 percent of Muslims say they have faced discrimination in India. At the same time, 21 percent of Hindus also say that they have had to face religious discrimination in India.

Across India, most people (84%) say that to be “truly Indian,” it is very important to respect all religions. But Indians’ commitment to tolerance is accompanied by a strong preference for keeping religious communities segregated. https://t.co/Si7DC45nwQ pic.twitter.com/rVr5aBvWMA — Pew Research Center (@pewresearch) June 29, 2021

Confidence in the purity of Ganga water

It was found in this survey that people of all religions are unanimous on some things. Just as 77% of Hindus believe in the principle of Karma, so do Muslims. One-third of Christians (32%) also believe in the purity of the Ganges water, like 81 percent of Hindus. At the same time, people of every religion said that it is necessary to respect the elders.

Despite these similarities, people do not believe that people of other religions are like them. Most Hindus (66%) see themselves as separate from Muslims and Muslims have the same attitude. However, more than half of Jains and Sikhs believe that they and Hindus have much in common.

The survey revealed that marriages within different religions are extremely rare in India. According to the report, most Indians said that it was very important to prevent people of their religion from marrying in other religions. 80 percent of Muslims want to prevent Muslim women from marrying in other religions, while 67 percent of Hindus do not want women to marry Muslims.

There is no problem in being a neighbor of any religion

The survey revealed that Indians generally make people of their religion their friends. Sikhs and Jains also say that they should have friends within the religion. Some Indians say that only people of their religion should live in their neighborhood. 45% of Hindus say that they have no problem being a neighbor of any religion. However, 45 percent of Hindus believe that they cannot tolerate neighbors of other religions.