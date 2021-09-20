PewDiePie Net Worth Today? (Sept 2021) – Pewdiepie Net Worth

A famous Sweden YouTuber and a gaming streamer with a great personality and skills, Felix Kjellberg, is popularly known as PewDiePie. Felix is one of the most popularly known celebs in the world with 110 million subscribers on his YouTube channel named as PewDiePie. He started his YouTube channel in 2021 on the 29th of April. He has constantly been working very hard and with passion on his channel to make it on the top as it is today.

Felix has earned a lot of revenue from his channel on YouTube via AdSense revenue, paid promotions, and brand endorsements. PewDiePie has a very unique and different style of communicating over various topics which made him gain his subscribers, his unique identity helped him gain what he is today.

Under this article, read about PewDiePie’s bio or early life, his net worth till the year 2021, his collection of cars, wealth growth since some years, and his career background, net worth dependency, and much more related to his life.

What is pewdiepie?

Felix Arvid Ulf Kjellberg, popularly known for his YouTube channel name – PewDiePie was born in 1989 on the 24th of October in Gothenburg. Felix’s mother’s name is Lotta Kristine Johanna and his father’s name is Ulf Christian Kjellberg. He uses to spend his childhood days with his older sister.

From his childhood days, Felix was fully and deeply interested in gaming and comedy and then, he started his YouTube channel back in 2010. Felix’s YouTube channel has experienced faster and sturdy growth in the number of subscribers on his YouTube channel over just the 2 years of starting his channel, in around 2012, he had around 1 million subscribers. Felix is majorly famous for his comedy video, commentary on gaming videos, and ‘Let’s play’ videos’.

PewDiePie was dropped by his sponsors Disney and Volvo on based on his remarks, back in 2017’s sandal. Now, he is being sponsored by G-fuel which is an energy drink formula that is being required by Esports and gaming streamers and YouTubers.

PewDiePie – career background

Felix lives in Sweden and has started his own YouTube channel back in 2010. Within 2 years, he had completed 1 million subscribers, which is surely a huge hit in a short span of time. By 2015, Felix had become the most viewed individual You tuber/content creator on YouTube. Along with T-series, he continued to work hard and gain more subscribers in a million numbers. PewDiePie has boosted almost 20 million subscribers during some races.

At the present time, PewDiePie has almost 108 million subscribers on YouTube. Almost all of his videos cross at least 5 million views from around the world. He earns millions of dollars through these videos and also via promotion for some brands. He will start creating content over various other topics as well.

The net worth of PewDiePie

According to the sources, PewDiePie is surely the most successful individual content creator on YouTube with 108 million subscribers, so his net worth in the year 2021 is around 52$ million which is 384 crores in INR. He generates more than $3 million annually by just entertaining his audience by uploading his videos. The last 4 years of Felix have turned out to be amazing as his net worth has just doubled. On an average basis, he uses to earns $20,000 on each video he uploads, which is around 14 lakhs rupees in INR. Every month Felix makes around 2 to 3 lakh dollars.

Felix aka PewDiePie is a comedian, makes reacting videos, and is a gaming youtube creator. In the past 3 years, his subscribers have almost doubled. The main credit here goes to T-series. While the race of subscribers counting, the Indian audience has supported the T-series and the rest of the world has to support PewDiePie.

Name Felix Arvid Ulf Kjellberg Famous as PewDiePie Sources of Income YouTube, Brand Endorsement, Sponsorship PewDiePie Net Worth (2021) $50 Million Pewdiepie Net Worth in Indian Rupees 364 Crore (May change with -+ in USD) Monthly Income & Salary $20,000 (Adsense + Promotions) Annual Income & Salary $3 Million Profession Youtuber, Comedian, and Social Media Personality Last Update 2021

PewDiePie’s Wealth growth | pewdiepie net worth

Pewdiepie Net Worth in 2021 $ 52 Million Pewdiepie Net Worth in 2020 $ 51 Million Pewdiepie Net Worth in 2019 $ 45 Million Pewdiepie Net Worth in 2018 $ 32 Million Pewdiepie Net Worth in 2017 $ 15 Million Pewdiepie Net Worth in 2016 $ 10 Million

Well, as we can see in the above table that PewDiePie’s wealth has grown a lot in quite in few years. From earning $10 million in 2016 to $52 million in 2021, just 5-6 years and yet we can see the hard work, passion, and consistency he had put on to earn the name “PewDiePie” today.

PewDiePie – aka Felix Kjellberg collection of cars | pewdiepie net worth

Felix has a great car collection and all of those cars are worth millions. Let’s know the list of cars being owned by PewDiePie.

Volvo XC90 T8 – worth Rs 1 crore in INR

Nissan Micra – worth Rs 85 Lakhs in INR

Mini Convertible – worth Rs 2 Crore in INR

Porsche 911 – worth Rs 3 Crores in INR

What is PewDiePie’s net worth dependency?

Felix has more than 100 million subscribers on YouTube to date and is one of the most popular you tuber. Well, you tuber earns on the basis of his views on a video but not on the basis of subscriber counts. Felix makes an average of 5 million views on every video upload and this has helped him earned a lot in his whole career. Such type of you tubers doesn’t need to depend on anybody.

PewDiePie donates a considerable amount of his own earnings into the studies for the poor children. Well, by knowing his earning we can say his future is totally secured and he may charge more in the coming years. In the year 2021, the net worth of this famous you tuber is 52$ million, one of the richest you tubers in the world, for sure!