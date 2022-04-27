Peyton Manning honors Demaryius Thomas with scholarship fund at Georgia Tech



Payton Manning announced Wednesday that he is honoring his late teammate Demarius Thomas by creating a scholarship fund named Thomas at Georgia Tech.

Thomas, a former Denver Broncos and Yellow Jacket Wide receiver, died in December at the age of 33. He played four seasons with Manning with the Broncos, reached the Super Bowl twice and won the big game in 2016.

The DeMarias Thomas Scholarship Endowment, created through the Payback Foundation of Payton and Ashley Manning, will provide academic scholarships for incoming Georgia Tech graduates from Lawrence County, Georgia, where Thomas was born and raised, or has financial needs in the surrounding area. University

Full or partial scholarships, which may be combined with other types of assistance, will be awarded annually and will be followed by students completing their degree at Georgia Tech, depending on whether they have a good academic position.

“Demarius Thomas was an incredibly talented and selfless teammate, but more importantly, he was a special person and friend,” Manning wrote in a statement on Instagram. “My family and I miss him dearly, and we wanted to honor the memory of DT by partnering with the PeyBack Foundation to establish the Demaryius A. Thomas Scholarship Endowment with Georgia Tech.”

An important part of Demarias’ legacy was the way he inspired the next generation to pursue their dreams with the same perseverance and determination that defined him. You can do great things in life, “the statement added.

Demarius Thomas, former Bronx Star Wide receiver, dies at 33

Georgia Tech Athletics has also announced that August 8 of each year, starting this summer, will be recognized as Demarius Thomas Day. Thomas wore No. 8 at Georgia Tech, where he acted as a wide receiver, winning 120 receptions in three seasons for 2,339 yards and 13 touchdowns.

The university says the team’s helmets will also be equipped with the No. 8 decal this season. August is also the date when the scholarship recipients will be recognized.

He wore No. 88 in his nearly decade-long tenure with the Thomas Broncos after the team selected him in the first round of the 2010 NFL Draft.

Thomas will then put together three consecutive Pro Bowl seasons. From 2012 to 2016, it will have more than 1,000 receiving yards. When she joined the Hall of Fame Broncos in 2012, she quickly became Manning’s top target.

A highlight of his career came in the 2011 season when Thomas and Tim Tebo tied for a game-winning touchdown pass to upset the Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC Wild Card Playoff. Denver was 8-8 and the Steelers were 12-4 that season.

Thomas will play later Houston Texans And New York Jets .

He had 724 catches in 9,763 yards and 63 touchdowns in his career and officially announced his retirement from the NFL in June 2021.

It looks like his legacy will live on for years to come.

