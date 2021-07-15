PF Account Holders Will Be Able Update Their Bank Details At Home

Employees’ Provident Fund (EPFO) has brought new facility for its account holders. With the new facility, account holders can update their details sitting at home.

New Delhi. Employees’ Provident Fund (EPFO) has brought new facility for its account holders. With the new facility, account holders can update their details sitting at home. Many people cannot withdraw money from their PF account due to not updating their bank account information. Many times new bank account is not linked with PF account. In such a situation, the account holders have to face many types of problems. With the new facility of EPAFO, you can easily update bank account with PF account sitting at home.

Update bank account in UAN sitting at home

If wrong bank account details are linked with your UAN by mistake, then you will not have to worry anymore. Employees can easily update bank account details in UAN online sitting at home.

Update bank account details like this…

First of all, you will be on EPFO’s Unified Member Portal https://unifiedportal-mem.epfindia.gov.in/memberinterface/.

Here you have to log in by entering UAN and password.

After this go to the ‘Manage’ option in the top menu, in the drop down menu you have to select ‘KYC’.

Now you have to choose your bank. After this, ‘Save’ has to be entered by entering the bank account number, name and IFSC code.

Your updated bank details will appear in the Approved KYC section once this information is approved by the employer.

After this process, the employer will have to submit his document proof.

Check PF balance like this…

— EPFO ​​employee has to visit www.epfi ndia.gov.in website.

Here you have to choose ‘For Employees’ option from the ‘Our Services’ tab.

After this the member has to click on ‘Member Passbook’ from the ‘Services’ tab.

After this, enter your UAN and password to log in and you will see the passbook of your PF account in front of you.

PF account will be transferred automatically

Transferring PF money on change of job has become easy now. Through your UAN (Unique Number) number linked with Aadhaar, you can have multiple PF accounts (in case of job change) in one place. If you have got a new job, then there will be no need to fill Form-13 to claim EPF money. New Form-11 of EPFO ​​has been released. Due to which your previous account will be automatically transferred to the new account.