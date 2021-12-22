PF account will be closed due to just one mistake, then it will not be active without working

EPF account is a big thing for the employed people. In this, some part of the salary of the employees is deposited, on which interest is given by the government. And this money can be withdrawn when needed or after retirement this money is useful for the employed people. But many times it happens that some mistakes are made unknowingly due to lack of knowledge or due to lack of knowledge. Due to which your PF account can be closed. Here one such rule is being told, due to which your PF account can be closed.

PF account can be closed due to this reason

If you used to work in a company earlier and during that time your PF account was open and when you joined a new company or left the job, then the money in the account was not transferred and the old company was also closed. In such a situation, if there is no transaction from your PF account for 36 months, that is, money has not been put in it, then your PF account will be closed. EPFO puts such accounts in the ‘Inoperative’ category.

Can you activate like this?

Once your account is ‘inoperative’ you will not be able to transact. To get it activated, you have to go to EPFO ​​and give the application. Even after being ‘inoperative’, interest continues to accrue on the money in your account. In 2016 the rules were amended and interest payment started. Due to which now interest is paid on your PF account. This interest is paid till the age of 58 years.

Because of this the account is in operative

According to the new rules, the EPF account becomes ‘inoperative’ if the employee has not applied for withdrawal of EPF balance, when

Even after 36 months of retirement when the member turned 55 years old.

When the member has permanently settled abroad.

On the other hand, even if the member has died, the PF account can be closed.

Even if the member has withdrawn the entire retirement fund, the EPF account is closed.

If no one claims a PF account for 7 years, then this fund is put into the Senior Citizens’ Welfare Fund.

Which documents will be required

Aadhar Card PAN Card, Voter ID Card, Passport, Ration Card, ESI ID Card, Identity Card, Driving License are taken in KYC documents. After this, the money in your account can be claimed by the Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner or other officer.