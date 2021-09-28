Pfizer and BioNTech Submit Covid Vaccine Data for Children 5-11

Pfizer and BioNTech announced Tuesday that they have submitted data to the Food and Drug Administration showing that their coronavirus vaccine is safe and effective in children between the ages of 5 and 11.

The companies said they would submit a formal request to regulators to allow pediatric doses of their vaccine in the United States in the coming weeks. Similar requests will be filed with European regulators and in other countries.

Pfizer and BioNTech announced favorable results of their clinical trials with more than 2,200 participants in that age group more than a week ago. The FDA has said it will analyze the data as soon as possible.

The companies said last week that their vaccine has been shown to be safe and effective in low doses in children between the ages of 5 and 11, offering hope for parents in the United States who are concerned that individual Withdrawal from schooling has put youth at risk. of infection.