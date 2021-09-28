Pfizer and BioNTech Submit Covid Vaccine Data for Children 5-11
Pfizer and BioNTech announced Tuesday that they have submitted data to the Food and Drug Administration showing that their coronavirus vaccine is safe and effective in children between the ages of 5 and 11.
The companies said they would submit a formal request to regulators to allow pediatric doses of their vaccine in the United States in the coming weeks. Similar requests will be filed with European regulators and in other countries.
Pfizer and BioNTech announced favorable results of their clinical trials with more than 2,200 participants in that age group more than a week ago. The FDA has said it will analyze the data as soon as possible.
The companies said last week that their vaccine has been shown to be safe and effective in low doses in children between the ages of 5 and 11, offering hope for parents in the United States who are concerned that individual Withdrawal from schooling has put youth at risk. of infection.
About 28 million children aged 5 to 11 will be eligible for the vaccine in the United States, with more than 17 million aged 12 to 15 who became eligible for the vaccine in May.
But it is not clear how many people in the youth group will be vaccinated. Vaccination in older children lags behind: According to federal statistics, only about 42 percent of children ages 12 to 15 are fully vaccinated, compared to 66 percent of adults in the United States.
Although many are eager to get their children vaccinated, opinion polls show some parents object. A survey published last month by the Kaiser Family Foundation found that 26 percent of parents of children ages 5 to 11 would vaccinate their children “immediately,” once the dose is authorized for their age group, 40 percent said. That they “wait and see” how the vaccine worked before doing so, and 25 percent said they would not vaccinate their child at all.
Studies have shown that non-vaccinated children who contract the coronavirus do not become seriously ill, leading some parents to wonder whether the potential risks of a new vaccine outweigh the benefits.
And some parents who have been vaccinated themselves have expressed concern about the relatively small size of children’s tests and the lack of data on the long-term safety of the shots.
#Pfizer #BioNTech #Submit #Covid #Vaccine #Data #Children
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.