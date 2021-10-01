Pfizer and BioNTech submit data on vaccines for children ages 5 to 11
WASHINGTON – Pfizer and BioNTech announced Tuesday that they have submitted data to the Food and Drug Administration that the companies say their coronavirus vaccine is safe and effective in children between the ages of 5 and 11.
The companies said they would submit a formal request to regulators to allow pediatric doses of their vaccine in the United States in the coming weeks. Similar requests will be filed with European regulators and in other countries.
The announcement, coming as US schools amid a brutal wave of the highly contagious Delta variant, brings many parents one more step closer to the prospect of a coronavirus vaccine for their children.
Asked on Tuesday when the vaccine might be approved for children, Pfizer’s chief executive, Dr Albert Boerla, said he doesn’t want to pre-empt regulators.
“It is not appropriate for me to comment on how long the FDA will take to review the data,” Dr. Borla said in an appearance at the Atlantic Festival organized by Atlantic magazine. “They should take as much time as they think is appropriate for them.” He added that an authorization around Halloween that, as some health officials have suggested, may have been possible, “was one of the options, and it’s up to the FDA”.
Just a week ago, Pfizer and BioNTech announced favorable results from their clinical trial with more than 2,200 participants in that age group. The FDA has said it will analyze the data as soon as possible. The agency’s top vaccine regulator, Dr. Peter Marks, recently said that except for “surprises”, an authorization could come “in a matter of weeks, months” after companies submit data.
The companies said last week that their vaccine has been shown to be safe and effective in low doses in children between the ages of 5 and 11, offering hope for parents in the United States who are concerned that individual Withdrawal from schooling has put children at risk. of infection.
About 28 million children ages 5 to 11 will be eligible for the vaccine in the United States, with more than 17 million ages 12 to 15 who became eligible for the vaccine in May.
But it is not clear how many people in the youth group will be vaccinated. Vaccination in older children lags behind: Only about 43 percent of children aged 12 to 15 in the United States are fully vaccinated, according to federal statistics, compared to 67 percent of adults.
Although many are eager to get their children vaccinated, opinion polls show some parents object. A survey published last month by the Kaiser Family Foundation found that 26 percent of parents of children ages 5 to 11 would vaccinate their children “immediately,” once the dose is authorized for their age group, 40 percent said. That they would “wait and see” how the vaccine worked before doing so, and 25 percent said they would not vaccinate their child at all.
Studies have shown that non-vaccinated children who contract the coronavirus do not become seriously ill, leading some parents to wonder whether the risks of a new vaccine outweigh the benefits.
And some parents who have vaccinated themselves have expressed concern about the relatively small size of children’s trials and the lack of data on the long-term safety of the shots. Pfizer-BioEntech and Moderna Vaccines have been associated in rare cases with the heart condition myocarditis, an inflammation of the heart muscle, particularly in young men. Concern about that potential side effect can be reduced by the low dosage that is prescribed for children receiving the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.
