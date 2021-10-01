Pfizer and BioNTech submit data on vaccines for children ages 5 to 11

“It is not appropriate for me to comment on how long the FDA will take to review the data,” Dr. Borla said in an appearance at the Atlantic Festival organized by Atlantic magazine. “They should take as much time as they think is appropriate for them.” He added that an authorization around Halloween that, as some health officials have suggested, may have been possible, “was one of the options, and it’s up to the FDA”.

Just a week ago, Pfizer and BioNTech announced favorable results from their clinical trial with more than 2,200 participants in that age group. The FDA has said it will analyze the data as soon as possible. The agency’s top vaccine regulator, Dr. Peter Marks, recently said that except for “surprises”, an authorization could come “in a matter of weeks, months” after companies submit data.

The companies said last week that their vaccine has been shown to be safe and effective in low doses in children between the ages of 5 and 11, offering hope for parents in the United States who are concerned that individual Withdrawal from schooling has put children at risk. of infection.

Updates September 30, 2021, 9:30 pm ET

About 28 million children ages 5 to 11 will be eligible for the vaccine in the United States, with more than 17 million ages 12 to 15 who became eligible for the vaccine in May.

But it is not clear how many people in the youth group will be vaccinated. Vaccination in older children lags behind: Only about 43 percent of children aged 12 to 15 in the United States are fully vaccinated, according to federal statistics, compared to 67 percent of adults.