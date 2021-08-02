Pfizer and Moderna raised their vaccine prices in their latest E.U contracts.
Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna have both raised the price of their coronavirus vaccines in their latest contracts with the European Union, the French Minister for European Affairs said on Monday.
Speaking in an interview with Radio France Internationale, Minister Clément Beaune did not specify the exact price increases. But as the most contagious Delta variant continues to spread across the continent, he said the increases were justified because the vaccines would be “a more demanding product, suitable for the variant.”
His comments followed a Financial Times article on Sunday that said the price of a Pfizer-BioNTech shot rose to $ 23, from around $ 18.50 in contracts, and Moderna’s price rose to $ 25.50. $, compared to $ 22.60.
Mr Beaune said the vaccines would be “a bit more expensive” not only for the European Union, but for all buyers.
The European Commission, the bloc’s executive body, declined to comment on the increases on Monday, citing confidentiality clauses.
The Commission signed a third contract with Pfizer-BioNTech in May for 1.8 billion doses of the vaccine and said it ordered 150 million additional doses of the Moderna vaccine in June. He also said he changed his contract with Moderna to allow the purchase of vaccines suitable for new variants and booster shots.
These measures were part of the bloc’s decision to refocus its inoculation campaign on mRNA vaccines developed by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna after a series of setbacks with the AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson vaccines that had been the initial cornerstones of the bloc’s response to coronaviruses.
“We must now focus on proven technologies: mRNA vaccines are a clear example,” Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said in a statement in April.
Pfizer’s vaccine has generated $ 7.8 billion in revenue over the past three months, the company said last week, and is on track to generate more than $ 33.5 billion this year.
After initially falling behind the United States and other developed countries, the EU’s vaccination campaign has gained momentum in recent weeks. More than 70 percent of adults in the block are now vaccinated with a single dose, and more than 57 percent are fully vaccinated.
The European Medicines Agency, the block’s medicines regulator, said last month it was too early to determine whether booster shots would be needed.
