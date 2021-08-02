Pfizer and Moderna raised their vaccine prices in their latest E.U contracts.

Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna have both raised the price of their coronavirus vaccines in their latest contracts with the European Union, the French Minister for European Affairs said on Monday.

Speaking in an interview with Radio France Internationale, Minister Clément Beaune did not specify the exact price increases. But as the most contagious Delta variant continues to spread across the continent, he said the increases were justified because the vaccines would be “a more demanding product, suitable for the variant.”

His comments followed a Financial Times article on Sunday that said the price of a Pfizer-BioNTech shot rose to $ 23, from around $ 18.50 in contracts, and Moderna’s price rose to $ 25.50. $, compared to $ 22.60.

Mr Beaune said the vaccines would be “a bit more expensive” not only for the European Union, but for all buyers.