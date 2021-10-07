Pfizer asks FDA to authorize its COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11

Infection rates in the United States are currently falling, which is expected to reduce the delta variant. But public health experts worry that the onset of cold weather could lead to an increase in transmission.

Updates October 7, 2021, 8:09 am ET

Although federal regulators are under heavy pressure to promptly review Pfizer’s application, they are also faced with other pressing decisions. Next week, they may rule that people who have received Moderna and Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccines should receive booster shots, both potentially controversial decisions.

Public health experts have said the agency’s review of Pfizer pediatric dosages will be closely scrutinized. According to a recent survey by the Kaiser Family Foundation, nearly a third of parents of children ages 5 to 11 said they would wait and see before allowing their children to receive such a shot.

Dr. Walt A. Orenstein, an epidemiologist at Emory University and former director of the US Immunization Program, said public discussion was necessary, given the competitive pressures on the Food and Drug Administration to make vaccine decisions quickly but carefully.

He said many parents were staggered between the fear of Covid-19 and the side effects of pediatric vaccines. If they were less concerned about the consequences of the coronavirus infection, he said, safety would be their top priority. If they were more concerned, the effectiveness of the vaccine would matter more. Like other vaccines, Dr. Orenstein said, pediatricians will play an important role in reducing parental anxiety.

Vaccine Rules . On August 23, the FDA granted full approval to Pfizer-BioNtech’s coronavirus vaccine for people 16 and older, paving the way for mandates in both the public and private sectors. Such a mandate is legally permitted and upheld in court challenges. Colleges and Universities. More than 400 colleges and universities require students to be vaccinated against COVID-19. Nearly all are in states that voted for President Biden. School. California became the first state to issue a vaccine mandate for all teachers and announced plans to add the COVID-19 vaccine as a requirement to attend school, which could begin as early as next fall. Los Angeles already has a vaccine mandate for public school students ages 12 and older that begins Nov. 21. New York City’s mandate for teachers and staff, which took effect on October 4 after being delayed due to legal challenges, appears to have taken thousands of last-minute shots. Hospitals and Medical Centers . Many hospitals and major health systems require staff to be vaccinated. Mandates for health care workers in California and New York state appear to have forced thousands of holdouts to get shots. indoor activities . New York City requires workers and customers to show evidence of at least one dose of COVID-19 for indoor dining, gyms, entertainment and performances. 4, Los Angeles will require most people to provide proof of full vaccination to enter a range of indoor businesses, including restaurants, gyms, museums, movie theaters and salons, in one of the nation’s strictest vaccine regulations . at the federal level. on 9 september, President Biden announced a vaccine mandate for the vast majority of federal workers. The order will apply to employees of the Executive Branch, including members of the White House and all federal agencies and the armed services. NS That private sector. Mr Biden has mandated that all companies with more than 100 workers be required to be vaccinated or tested weekly, helping to push for new corporate vaccination policies. Some companies, such as United Airlines and Tyson Foods, already had mandates in place before Mr Biden’s announcement.

READ Also Biden's electric car plan rests on having enough chargers

Pfizer’s clinical trial for children was not intended to draw meaningful conclusions about the vaccine’s ability to prevent illness or hospitalization. Instead, the researchers looked at antibody levels, comparing them to levels in adults that provided higher protection. Regulators are expected to compare those immune responses to vaccine efficacy data in the adult population.

The trial involved 2,268 children, two-thirds of whom received two doses of the vaccine spaced three weeks apart. The remaining volunteers were injected with two doses of a saltwater placebo. Over the summer regulators asked to expand the size of the trial to 3,000 children.