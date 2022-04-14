Pfizer, BioNTech will ask FDA to authorize COVID booster for healthy kids ages 5-11



Pfizer and BioNTech said Tuesday they will ask the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to approve a booster dose of their coronavirus vaccine for the emergency use of healthy children aged 5 to 11.

Vaccine makers say new data shows that children at this age could benefit from another shot.

In one study, Pfizer and Bioentech gave 140 babies a third dose six months after their second shot. Researchers have found that extra shots usually revive their immune system.

In a sub-analysis of 30 children, two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine showed a 36-fold increase in antibody titer neutralization compared to the dose seen later.

“A strong response has been observed regardless of previous SARS-CoV-2 infections,” the statement said.

Data were not published or verified by independent experts.

Health officials have already requested that everyone 12 years of age or older receive a booster dose, and recently recommended a second booster for U.S. adults 50 years of age and older.

Pfizer and BioNTech plan to share data with the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and other regulatory bodies around the world.

Pfizer tested the Kid Booster during winter omicron waves.

Vaccines are significantly less effective against variants than earlier versions of the coronavirus, but they still provide strong protection against serious diseases.

Children ages 5 to 11 receive one-third of the doses given to those 12 or older.

Pfizer shots are only available to children in the United States and more than a quarter of adolescents receive two doses.

The United States has not yet approved the shooting of children under the age of five.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.