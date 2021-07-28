Pfizer-BioNTech’s vaccine gets slightly weaker over time, company data shows, but remains strong in preventing severe disease.

The effectiveness of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine declines slightly over time, according to recently released data from the companies, but remains strong in preventing serious illness. With coronavirus cases on the rise again in many states, the results may influence the Biden administration’s deliberations on administering a booster.

The vaccine had an extremely high efficacy rate of around 96% against symptomatic Covid-19 during the first two months, the study showed, but then declined by around 6% every two months after that, falling to 83.7% after six months. Against serious illnesses, its effectiveness has remained at around 97 percent. The data was posted online Wednesday and has not been published in a scientific journal.

Despite the decline, data confirms that the vaccine offers potent protection against Covid-19. Still, the study raises questions about the protection two doses will provide in the coming months. Added to these concerns is the rise of the Delta variant, which makes vaccines a little less effective against infection. The variant did not become dominant until after the study was completed. But recent studies have also shown that vaccines remain highly protective against the worst consequences of Covid-19 caused by the Delta variant.

The results come from 42,000 volunteers in six countries who participated in a clinical trial that Pfizer and BioNTech began last July. Half of the volunteers received the vaccine while the other half received a placebo. The two groups received two injections three weeks apart. The researchers compared the number of people in each group who developed symptoms of Covid-19, which were then confirmed by a PCR virus test.