Pfizer booster can be given after 6 months, said the European Drug Agency

The European Medicines Agency, the European Union’s main drug regulator, said on Monday that a booster shot of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine could be given to healthy adults at least six months after the second dose.

The agency said the data showed increased levels of antibodies in adults aged 18 to 55 with normal immune systems who received the third dose of the vaccine. It is still evaluating booster shots of Moderna Vaccine.

The agency also said that people with “severely weakened” immune systems can receive an additional dose of Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna Vaccines for 28 days after the second dose. It is expected that an additional shot “will increase protection in at least some patients,” the agency said. This recommendation is based on studies showing that an additional dose of those vaccines can enhance the ability of organ transplant recipients to produce antibodies.

In the European Union, vaccination campaigns are the prerogative of national governments, and each of the 27 member states can decide for itself whether to give booster shots to all its adult residents. Some EU countries, such as France, Germany and Belgium, began giving extra doses to older people and those with weakened immune systems last month, while the Czech Republic and Hungary opened the possibility to all adults.