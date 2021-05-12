Pfizer Chairman-CEO Albert Bourla writes book on company’s race to create COVID-19 vaccine- Technology News, Gadgetclock

Pfizer Chairman-CEO Albert Bourla writes book on company’s race to create COVID-19 vaccine- Technology Information, Gadgetclock





The Related Press

New York: Pfizer Chairman and CEO Dr Albert Bourla can now inform the unbelievable story.

Bourla has a cope with Harper Enterprise for what the writer is looking “an unique, first-hand, behind-the-scenes story” of how the drugmaker managed to develop an efficient vaccine in opposition to COVID-19 in a remarkably quick time frame — months as a substitute of years. Bourla’s Moonshot: Inside Pfizer’s 9-Month Race to Make the Unattainable Attainable is scheduled to come out on 9 November.

“I’m sharing the story of our moonshot — the challenges we confronted, the teachings we realized, and the core values that allowed us to make it occur — in hopes that it’d encourage and inform your individual moonshot, no matter that could be,” Bourla, 59, mentioned in a press release.

Monetary phrases weren’t disclosed. Bourla plans to donate any proceeds to charity.

A local of Greece and descendant of Holocaust survivors, Bourla joined Pfizer in 1993 and rose to CEO in 2018. Pfizer final December grew to become the primary US firm to have a vaccine authorised by the FDA, which days later authorised a vaccine by Moderna and in February one by Johnson & Johnson.

On Monday, the FDA authorised the Pfizer vaccine for ages 12-15.