Pfizer Expected to Ask for Authorization for Boosters for All Adults

Pfizer and BioNTech are expected to ask federal regulators on Tuesday to include all adults to extend the authorization of their coronavirus booster shots, according to two people familiar with the situation.

The Food and Drug Administration is expected to approve the request before Thanksgiving. Since the first booster shots for emergency use became official in late September, the federal government intends to expand the range of people eligible for additional injections.

An advisory board of experts from outside the Food and Drug Administration voted against Pfizer’s request in mid-September. Instead, the committee recommended emergency-based booster shots for people 65 and older or those at high risk of covid-19 disease due to their medical condition or employment.

Those categories were still wide enough to cover at least 60 percent of the population. And some experts have argued that the case for booster shots is now stronger for the general population, citing reasons ranging from more data in Israel to requests from some health professionals to ease the qualification range.