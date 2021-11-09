Pfizer Expected to Ask for Authorization for Boosters for All Adults
Pfizer and BioNTech are expected to ask federal regulators on Tuesday to include all adults to extend the authorization of their coronavirus booster shots, according to two people familiar with the situation.
The Food and Drug Administration is expected to approve the request before Thanksgiving. Since the first booster shots for emergency use became official in late September, the federal government intends to expand the range of people eligible for additional injections.
An advisory board of experts from outside the Food and Drug Administration voted against Pfizer’s request in mid-September. Instead, the committee recommended emergency-based booster shots for people 65 and older or those at high risk of covid-19 disease due to their medical condition or employment.
Those categories were still wide enough to cover at least 60 percent of the population. And some experts have argued that the case for booster shots is now stronger for the general population, citing reasons ranging from more data in Israel to requests from some health professionals to ease the qualification range.
The FDA has the authority to change the authorization of emergency use and is not expected to reconvene a panel of experts. The recommendations of the committee are not binding but are generally followed. Pfizer’s plans to file a new request were previously reported by The Washington Post.
President Biden said in August that he wants all adults to be eligible for booster shots because of concerns that vaccine protection against the infection is declining over time. The administration had set a target of a booster rollout by the third week of September, but had to delay it after regulators said it would take more time to analyze the data.
At this stage, adult recipients of both the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines are eligible for a third shot six months after their second injection if they are at least 65 years old or at special risk.
All Johnson and Johnson recipients are eligible for a second shot as a booster. And for their initial shots, adult recipients of all three brands are allowed to choose which vaccine brand they would prefer as a booster shot.
#Pfizer #Expected #Authorization #Boosters #Adults
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.