Pfizer says COVID vaccine prompts stronger immune response in young children

The Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine has been shown to be safe and highly effective in young children aged 5 to 11, the companies announced Monday morning. The news should help ease months of anxiety among parents and teachers about when children and their close contacts can be protected from the coronavirus.

The need is urgent: Children now account for more than one in five new cases, and the highly contagious Delta variant has sent more children to hospitals and intensive care units in the past few weeks than at any time in the pandemic.

Pfizer and BioNTech plan to apply to the Food and Drug Administration by the end of the month for authorization to use the vaccine in these children. If regulatory review goes as smoothly as for older children and adults, millions of elementary school students could be vaccinated before Halloween.

According to Dr. Bill Gruber, senior vice president and pediatrician at Pfizer, test results for children under the age of 5 are not expected until the fourth quarter of this year at the earliest.