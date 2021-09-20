Pfizer says COVID vaccine prompts stronger immune response in young children
The Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine has been shown to be safe and highly effective in young children aged 5 to 11, the companies announced Monday morning. The news should help ease months of anxiety among parents and teachers about when children and their close contacts can be protected from the coronavirus.
The need is urgent: Children now account for more than one in five new cases, and the highly contagious Delta variant has sent more children to hospitals and intensive care units in the past few weeks than at any time in the pandemic.
Pfizer and BioNTech plan to apply to the Food and Drug Administration by the end of the month for authorization to use the vaccine in these children. If regulatory review goes as smoothly as for older children and adults, millions of elementary school students could be vaccinated before Halloween.
According to Dr. Bill Gruber, senior vice president and pediatrician at Pfizer, test results for children under the age of 5 are not expected until the fourth quarter of this year at the earliest.
Pfizer and BioNTech announced the results in a statement that did not include detailed data from the trial. The findings have not yet been peer-reviewed or published in any scientific journal.
But the new results coincide with those seen in older children and adults, experts said.
“There will be a lot of parents who will breathe a sigh of relief to hear this,” said Dr. Kristin Oliver, a pediatrician and vaccine specialist at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York. “We’re waiting for these kids to be safe.”
Children also have a much lower risk of COVID-19 than adults when exposed to the delta variant. Still, a small number of infected children develop a life-threatening condition called multi-system inflammatory syndrome, or MIS-C, in children. Still others may have symptoms for months.
About 30,000 children were hospitalized for COVID in August; The states with the fewest vaccinations reported the highest rates. According to Dr. Danielle Gerr, a pediatrician at Seattle Children’s Hospital, nearly half of the children admitted for COVID are over the age of 12.
“I am disappointed by the fact that the sickest children with acute COVID-19 or MIS-C in our hospital are children who could have been vaccinated,” said Dr. Zer said.
As ideological battles continue in communities over masking and vaccine mandates, the reopening of schools has sparked a boom. In Mississippi, one of the states without masks, nearly 6,000 students tested positive for the virus in a week, and more than 30,000 students, teachers and staff had to isolate.
One county in South Carolina – where masks are mandatory – had to drop more than 2,000 students a day. Distance learning is not an option in many districts, so the safety of some medically vulnerable children in many parts of the country has been subjected to the actions of others.
Unvaccinated children, even if they are not sick themselves, can spread the virus to family members, teachers, and others with whom they interact regularly – including grandparents or those who are at risk of serious illness or death. are affected.
Wearing a mask and good ventilation can reduce the transmission of the virus to a great extent. But according to a recent review of the evidence by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, children are just as likely to transmit the virus to others as adults, and are more likely to do so than adults over age 60.
Pfizer’s trial involved 2,268 children ages 5 to 11, two-thirds of whom received two doses of the vaccine spaced three weeks apart; The rest were injected with two doses of a saltwater placebo.
Given that children rarely become seriously ill, the trial was not large enough to draw meaningful conclusions about the vaccine’s ability to prevent COVID-19 or hospitalization. Instead, the researchers relied on measurements of the immune response of youth, on the assumption that the protective levels of antibodies seen in older people would be protective in younger children.
The children who were vaccinated produced a stronger immune response than the levels of antibodies seen in earlier trials of participants aged 16 to 25. But children in the 5 to 11-year-old group achieved this response with 10 micrograms of the vaccine, which is a third of the dose given to older children and adults.
At higher doses, researchers saw more side effects in younger children, including fever, headache, and fatigue, although none were serious, Dr. Gruber said. With the 10-microgram dose, “we’re actually seeing after the second dose, less fever, less chills than we see in 16- to 25-year-olds.”
The immune defenses weaken with age, and the side effects also tend to be mild. This drop in potency is the reason why most vaccines are administered in childhood — and why very low doses are often enough for children, Dr. Yvonne Maldonado, who led the trial at Stanford University and chair of the American Academy of Pediatrics Infectious Disease. Committee.
“You want to hit the sweet spot, where you’re giving the lowest dose that can elicit responses, but high enough to get you a good, durable antibody response,” she said.
In children under the age of 5, just three micrograms — one-tenth of the adult dose — are being tested in trials and are likely to prove sufficient, she said.
Understand the Vaccine and Mask Mandate in America
-
- Vaccine Rules. On August 23, the Food and Drug Administration granted full approval to Pfizer-BioNtech’s coronavirus vaccine for people 16 and older, paving the way for increased mandates in both the public and private sectors. Private companies are increasingly making vaccines mandatory for employees. Such a mandate is legally permitted and upheld in court challenges.
- mask rule. In July the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended that all Americans, regardless of vaccination status, wear masks in indoor public places within areas experiencing outbreaks, a reversal of guidance given in May. See where CDC guidance will apply, and where states have established their own masking policies. The fight over the masks has become controversial in some states, with some local leaders defying state restrictions.
- Colleges and Universities. More than 400 colleges and universities require students to be vaccinated against COVID-19. Nearly all are in states that voted for President Biden.
- schools. Both California and New York City have introduced vaccine mandates for education workers. A survey released in August found that many American parents of school-age children are opposed to mandatory vaccines for students, but were more supportive of the mask mandate for students, teachers and staff members who have had their shots. are not.
- Hospitals and Medical Centers. Many hospitals and major health systems require employees to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, citing the growing caseload fueled by the Delta variant and stubbornly low vaccination rates in their communities, even as their Even within the task force.
- New York City. Indoor dining, gyms, performances and other indoor situations require proof of vaccination of workers and customers, although enforcement doesn’t begin until September 13. Teachers and other education workers in the city’s vast school system must have at least one vaccine. Dosage until September 27th without the option of weekly testing. City hospital staff must also get a vaccine or be subject to weekly testing. Similar rules apply for New York state employees.
- at the federal level. The Pentagon announced that it wants to make coronavirus vaccinations mandatory for the country’s 1.3 million active-duty soldiers “no later than” no later than mid-September. President Biden announced that all civilian federal employees would have to be vaccinated against the coronavirus or submit to routine testing, social distancing, mask requirements and restrictions on most travel.
The FDA’s full approval of the Ffizer-BioNTech vaccine in August did not include children ages 12 to 15 who are still receiving the vaccine under emergency use authorization. As they did for teenagers, companies will seek an emergency authorization for children between the ages of 5 and 11.
FDA scientists must then weigh the benefits of the vaccine against the risk of side effects. In rare cases, the vaccine has led to myocarditis, an inflammation of the heart, in young people.
But a large Israeli study based on electronic health records of two million people aged 16 and older found that these heart problems were much more likely to be caused by Covid.
To detect side effects in young children, the FDA asked Pfizer-BioNtech and Moderna in July to expand their trials to include 3,000 children. But based on the company’s interactions with the FDA, Dr. Gruber said he believes the agency will give a green signal to the vaccine with the data available so far.
The discussion about the risks of vaccines for children 6 months to 5 years of age is likely to be even more frightening than the vigorous disagreement over vaccination of healthy adults or adolescents.
“There are some people out there who don’t really feel that those under five years old need vaccinations,” Dr. Maldonado said.
Even though most children have survived severe illness after infection, pediatric hospitals and ICU units are overflowing, he said: “Why wouldn’t you want to prevent an infection that could put your child in the ICU?”
