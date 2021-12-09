Pfizer Says Its Booster Is Effective Against Omicron



“You have to start somewhere,” said Catherine Yu. Jansen, senior vice president and head of vaccine research and development at Pfizer, said while waiting for the results of more complex studies and “real-world evidence that tells us what we want. I know. “

Scientists say the new type of threat could take a month or more to fully understand. Until then, he says, Israel, Britain or other countries with state-of-the-art health care systems will have gathered more data on whether the Omicron Delta will be overtaken and how vaccines against it will last.

The effects of Pfizer-BioNTech underscore the importance of boosters in fighting infection. Blood samples from people who took the booster shot contained antibodies that neutralized the omikron after two doses compared to the original type, Pfizer said in a statement.

Calling the results “really good news,” Boiler College of Medicine vaccine expert Dr. Researchers measured the level of antibody neutralization just one month after the booster injection, noted Peter Hotez. He worries that the wave of virus-blocking antibodies provided by Booster could be short-lived.

Updated December 8, 2021, 7:02 PM ET

The World Health Organization, which has long resisted widespread rollouts of booster shots during acute vaccine shortages in poorer nations, said Wednesday it was too early to conclude whether vaccines against Omicron were significantly less effective or whether variants needed to emerge. Booster shot for most people.

Pfizer CEO Dr. Dr. Albert Borla and CEO of Bioentech. Both Ugur Sahin said that two doses can still prevent serious illness from Omicron, but studies have shown that a third strengthens the defense. Dr. Sahin said the three doses “could provide adequate protection against disease of any severity” due to the type. Like other vaccine manufacturers, both companies have made huge profits from the global demand for their shots.

The companies suggested that Omicron would not significantly reduce the potency of T-cells, which would infect infected cells. The researchers identified parts of the Omicron that could be identified by T-cells formed after vaccination. Most had no mutations.