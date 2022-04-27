Pfizer seeks emergency authorization for COVID-19 booster in children ages 5 to 11



Pfizer-BioNTech submitted an application to the US Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday to get the COVID-19 vaccine booster for children ages 5 to 11, the company announced.

In a statement, Pfizer said it had submitted the application seeking approval under the Emergency Use Act following data from a study involving 4,500 children in the United States, Finland, Poland and Spain, seeking to determine “safety, tolerance and immunity”. The vaccine produces a positive result.

“The data from this study demonstrated a strong resistance at this age by following a booster dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine without any new safety signals,” the company said.

The study included children of three distinct ages: ages less than 5 to 12 years; Age less than 2 to 5 years; And age less than 6 months to 2 years.

Pfizer wants to release data for ongoing studies of children under 6 months to 5 years old year after year.

Emergency approval from the FDA under the Emergency Use Approval would not constitute a complete vaccine approval and licensing from the FDA, meaning only that the epidemic would justify the rapid implementation of the vaccine.

“Submissions for regulatory approval are planned in countries where emergency use approvals or equivalents were initially granted,” the company added.

The submission comes on the same day as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released a survey that found that three out of every four children had a coronavirus infection.

Pfizer lists the fainting and other side effects of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, including: pain at the injection site; Fatigue; Headache; Muscle pain; Get cold Joint pain; Fever; Swelling of the injection site; Redness of the injection site; Nausea feeling sick; Swollen lymph nodes (lymphadenopathy); Loss of appetite; Diarrhea; And vomiting