Pfizer Vaccine Supplies Dwindle in Germany

The supply of the Pfizer-Biotech coronavirus vaccine to Germany, which was partly developed in the country, is in short supply as it races to deliver booster shots, the German health ministry said on Monday.

And while the European Medicines Agency is preparing to approve the vaccine for children between the ages of 5 and 11 this week, the first dose will not start until December 20, when shots for children will be distributed in EU countries, Health Minister Jens Spann said.

A strong fourth covid wave – as well as repeated advice by authorities to vaccinate or booster shots – has begun to renew vaccines.

On Thursday, 553,000 vaccines were administered in a single day in Germany, a total not seen daily since the beginning of August. Three-quarters of those shots were booster, according to the health ministry.