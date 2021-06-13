PFMS Payment Status | PFMS Scholarship Status | pfms. nic.in List | Search Payment Details at PFMS Portal | PFMS Bank List PDF | pfms. nic.in Scholarship
Scholarships are an excellent Scheme for scholars who aren’t ready to pay their fees due to financial poverty. So today under this text, we’ll share with our readers the general public financial management system scholarship for the year 2021. during this article, we’ll share with our readers the important aspect of the scholarship which is meant by the general public Financial Management System. we’ll share the small print like eligibility criteria, the appliance process, documents required to use for the PFMS Scholarship, and also the method to understand the payment within the scholarship.
pfms.nic.in List 2021
This scholarship has been announced by the concerned authorities to supply financial funds to all or any of the scholars who aren’t ready to pay their fees due to poverty. Through the implementation of this scholarship, many incentives are going to be provided to the scholars who are belonging to different backward categories that are Scheduled caste, Scheduled tribe, Other backward castes, and also the people that belong to economically backward society.
Benefits Of The PFMS Scholarship
The main advantage of the general public financial management system PFMS Scholarship for the year 2021 is that the distribution of scholarship to all or any of the scholars who expect to deliver outstanding performance in education in renowned colleges and Universities. the chance is going to be very beneficial to all or any of the scholars who are poor and are belonging to an economically backward society. the scholars will ready to carry the education with no worry about finance and poverty.
Details Of The PFMS Scholarship
Name Public Financial Management System Scholarship
Launched by Public Financial Management System
Beneficiaries Students
Objective Providing scholarships
Official Website http://pfms.nic.in/
UP Scholarship Status
List Of Scholarships Under PFMS
The following scholarships are present at the PFMS Scholarship 2021:-
- PFMS Scholarship to Universities/College Students
- PFMS Post Matric Scholarship for SC Students
- The PFMS Scholarship Pre-Matric Scholarship for SC Students
- PFMS Student Scholarship National Means cum Merit Scholarship
- PFMS Scholarship National Scheme for Incentive for the girl child for education
- pfms. nic. in scholarship premium Education Scheme for SC
- The pfms. nic. in scholarship for Up-gradation of Merit of SC Students
- pfms. nic. in scholarship for Post-Matric Scholarship for OBCs
- National Scholarship Portal
Eligibility Criteria for PFMS
To be eligible for the scholarship the scholar must follow the subsequent eligibility criteria given below:-
- The applicant must be a citizen of India
- Annual family income must be below Rs. 6 lacs
- The applicant must be between the age of 18 to 25 years
- The applicant must have a minimum of passed class 10th
PFMS Bank List
- Abu Dhabi full-service bank
- Allahabad Bank
- Allahabad Gramin UP Bank
- Andhra bank
- Andhra Pragathi Grameena bank
- Axis bank
- Bank of Bahrain and Kuwait
- Bank of Baroda
- Bank of India
- Bank of Maharashtra
- Bassein catholic co-op.bank ltd.
- Bombay mercantile co-op.bank ltd.
- Canara bank
- Catholic Syrian bank ltd.
- The central bank of India
- Citibank
- City union bank ltd
- Corporation bank
- Dcb bank limited
- Dena bank
- Deutsche bank
- Dhanlaxmi bank ltd
- HDFC bank
- HSBC
- ICICI bank
- IDBI bank
- Indian bank
- Indian overseas bank
- Indusind bank limited
- Jharkhand Gramin bank
- Karnataka bank
- Karur Vysya bank
- Kotak Mahindra bank
- Madhya Bihar Gramin bank
- Manipur state co-op.bank ltd.
- New India co-operative bank ltd
- NKGSB co-op bank ltd
- Oriental bank of commerce
- Punjab and Sind bank
- Punjab commercial bank
- RBL bank
- South Indian bank
- Standard chartered bank
- State bank of India
- Svc co-operative bank ltd.
- Syndicate bank
- Tamil Nadu mercantile bank ltd
- The cosmos co-operative bank ltd.
- The federal bank ltd
- The Jammu and Kashmir bank ltd
- The kalupur commercial co. op. bank ltd.
- The Lakshmi Vilas bank ltd
- The Saraswat co-operative bank ltd
- The Thane Janata Sahakari bank ltd
- UCO bank
- Union Bank of India
- United bank of India
- Vijaya bank
- Yes bank ltd
Documents Required for PFMS
The following documents are required if you’re applying under the scholarship:-
- Aadhar card for identification purposes
- Educational certificate
- Class 12th passing certificate
- Passport size photographs
- Fee receipt
- DBT Through PFMS
The Central Government has declared Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) under chosen schemes available in chosen regions of the state over w.e.f. 1.1.2013. Through this initiative, the beneficiary amount is going to be directly transferred to the checking account of the people that have enrolled themselves under the scholarship. this may help all of the people to directly gain the advantage of the motor so that the middleman is going to be eliminated from this procedure.
Benefits Of PFMS Scholarship
There are many benefits of the PFMS portal which has been designed to offer scholarship benefits to the residents:-
- PFMS can fill in as a typical focal entrance for enrolling organizations and recipients.
- PFMS features a functioning interface with 90 Banks directly. This incorporates 26 PSBs, 59 RRBs and 5
- enormous Private Sector Banks.
- PFMS approves the Bank/Post Office Account subtleties with the recipient’s Bank/Post Office. This
- guarantees cash is moved to an approved record along these lines lessening the danger of misleading
- installments.
- Implementing Agency checks the subtleties of name, address then forth given by the recipient from the
- approved data provided by Bank/Post Office.
- The executing organization can make e-installments to recipients to their approved financial balances
- straightforwardly from the PFMS gateway only.
Registration Process under PFMS Scholarship 2021
To apply for the scholarship the candidates got to follow the registration process given below:-
- First, visit the official website
- PFMS Scholarship
- Click on the “PFMS Scholarship Student Registration” option present on the homepage.
- Select the scheme “Scholarship to Universities/College Students”.
- Select the subsequent details-
- Year of passing class 12th along
- Education Board
- Enter the subsequent details-
- Bank account number
- IFSC code of the bank’s branch.
- Click on the menu, select the category
- Click on “Search”.
- The system will search the name and automatically fill up the shape displayed on the screen.
- Enter the subsequent details-
- Mobile number
- Email ID.
- Create a user ID and password
- Fill up the captcha code given below.
- Upload the documents.
- Click on “Submit”
- Procedure to log in on the portal
- First of all, you’ve got to travel to the official website of the general public financial management
- system
- The home page will open ahead of you
- On the homepage, you’re required to click on the login
- Login form
- Now a replacement page is going to be displayed before you where you’ve got to enter your username
- and password
- After that, you’re required to click on the login
- The process to understand Your Payment
To Know your payment within the scholarship you would like to follow the straightforward steps given below:-
- The candidate who want to see to understand their scholarship payment status firstly they need to go to at the official website
- PFMS Scholarship
- Now at the homepage of the official website, you’ll get Know Your Payment Options.
- On the webpage, enter the asked information.
- Click on search
- Track NSP Payments
- First of all, you’ve got to travel to the official website of the general public financial management system
- The home page will open ahead of you
- On the homepage, you’re required to click on the target NSP payment
- Track NSP Payment
- A new page is going to be displayed before you where you’ve got to enter your Bank name and account
- number or NSP application ID and captcha code
- After that, you’ve got to click on the search
- NSP payment details are going to be on your display screen
- PFMS Transaction For FY 2021
- With the general public Financial Management System, a day lakhs of transactions has been processed of the many crores. within the fiscal year, 2021 the total transaction count is 6,12,60,225 of Rs. 70,102 crores till now.
Scheme Wise Contact List For PFMS
You may also take help from the experts if you would like information associated with any specific scheme about specific things. Here is that the procedure which you’ve got to follow to understand the amount of the concerned department or person scheme-wise:
To check you’ve got to go to the official website
- From the opened sheet attend the choices available on the left-hand side
- Select the “scheme-wise contact list” option
- Wise Contact List For PFMS
- The list appears you’ll search the scheme name within the list
- Or you can enter scheme name, scheme group type, and scheme type
- Click the search option and knowledge appears.
- Procedure to trace NPS Payment Status Under PFMS
- To track NPS Status you’ve got to go to the official website
- From the opened sheet click the “Track NPS Status” option
- NPS Payment Status Under PFMS
- Now you’ve got to enter bank, account number, or NPS Application ID
- Enter the verification code
- Click the search option and knowledge displays on the screen
PFMS Login Procedure
If you would like to log in yourself through the official portal of PFMS then you’ll need to follow the straightforward procedure given below:-
- First click on the Official link given here
- On the homepage, select your year from the drop-down list.
- Enter your username and password
- Click on the login button
Location Search Details
To check your Location search details you’ll need to follow the straightforward procedure given below:-
- First click on the Official link given here
- On the homepage, select your state from the drop-down list.
- Enter your location name
- Click on view report
- Details are going to be displayed on your screen.
PFMS Scholarship Renewal Application
Those applicants who already applied for the scholarship and need to use again need to fill the renewal form. To fill the renewal form you’ve got to follow the further mentioned steps:
- Open the official website of the PFMS
- Now you would like to travel to the login option
- Click thereon and a replacement page will appear
- Log in together with your username and password
- Click the login option and choose the renewal form
- Check the small print and update the knowledge within the form
- Enter the new asked information and upload the required documents
- Submit the appliance form and take a printout of it for further use.
- Get Login Details If Agency Is Already Registered
- First of all, you’ve got to travel to the Official Website of the general public financial management system
- The Homepage will appear ahead of you
- On the homepage, you’re required to click on Get Login Details If Agency Is Already Registered
- PFMS Scholarship
- Now a replacement page is going to be displayed before you wear it you’ve got to enter login ID, email,
- unique agency code, account number, and word verification
- After that you’re required to click on submit
- By following this procedure you’ll get login details of the agency that is already registered
- Manage Registered Agency
- First of all, you’ve got to travel to the Official Website of the general public financial management
- system
- The Homepage will appear ahead of you
- On the homepage, you’re required to click on Manage Agency
- Manage Registered Agency
- Now a replacement page is going to be displayed before you where you’ve got to enter the
- specified details like scheme, agency status, agency type, state, district, etc
- After that, you’re required to click on the search
- Required details are going to be on your display screen
- Precautions While Filling the form
- Must check your eligibility before applying for the scheme
- Remember to fill in all the mandatory details within the correct form
- Fill the registration form details with utmost care
- Upload the documents during a provided dimension
- Your checking account is must be linked together with your Aadhar card
- Remember to require a printout of the appliance form
- View Bank Branch Details
- First of all, attend the Official Website of the PFMS scholarship
- The home page will open for you
- The Only homepage you’re required to click on the menu bar
- Now you’ve got to click on the Bank Branch
- Bank Branch Details
- A new page will open before you
- You have to enter your bank name, branch address, BSR code, and IFSC code on this new page
- After that, you’ve got to click on the search
- Required information is going to be on your display screen
- Bank Merger IFSC Mapping
- Go to the official website of the PFMS scholarship
- The home page will open for you
- Now you’re required to click on the menu bar
- After that, you’ve got to click on Bank Merger IFSC Mapping
- Bank Merger IFSC Mapping
- A new page will appear before you
- You have to pick your merger Bank name and agent bank name on this new page
- After that, you’ve got to enter a captcha code
- Now you’ve got to click on the search
- Required details are going to be on your display screen
- Download Orders And Circulars
- Visit the official website of the PFMS scholarship
- The home page will open for you
- On the homepage, you’re required to click on the menu bar
- After that, you’ve got to click on orders and circulars
- Download Orders And Circulars
- Now a replacement page will appear before you containing all the orders and circulars
- you have to click on the link of your choice
- Now are you able to file will appear before you in PDF format
- You have to click on the download option to download it
- Procedure to trace GSTN
- First of all, attend the official website of the PFMS scholarship
- The home page will open for you
- Now you’re required to click on the menu bar
- After that, you’ve got to click on the GSTN Tracker
- Track GSTN
- A new page will appear before you
- You have to pick your search category from this new page which is as follows:-
- First GST registered
- Second GST under process
- Third GST successfully processed
After that, you’ve got to either enter your GSTIN number or account number, date filter, RFD05, and captcha code
Now you’ve got to click on view report
Required information is going to be on your display screen
Procedure to submit feedback
If you desire to submit your feedback associated with the PFMS then you ought to follow the further stated steps With the web, help open the official website of PFMS After landing on the house page of the website you’ll find the feedback option within the left-hand side PFMS Scholarship Scheme Hit thereon to open the feedback form on the pc screen Now fill the appliance form with details like Name, Email Id, Subject, Comment
- Captcha code displaying on the screen
- Select submit button after filling in the shape.
- View Scheme Formulation, Appraisal, And Approval
- First of all, attend the official website of the general public finance management system
- The home page will open before you
- On the homepage, you’re required to click on the menu bar
- Now you’ve got to click on Scheme Formulation, Appraisal, And Approval
- View Scheme Formulation, Appraisal, And Approval
- After that, a replacement page will appear before you
- On this new page, you’ll view scheme formulation, appraisal, and approval
- Procedure to look at Scheme Listing
- Go to the official website of the general public finance management system
- The home page will open before you
- Now you’re required to click on the menu bar
- After that, you’ve got to click on Scheme Listing
- View Scheme Listing
- Now a replacement page will appear before you
- On this new page you’ve got to enter the subsequent information:-
- Scheme name or code
- Grant name or code
- Scheme type
- Financial year
- Now you’ve got to click on the search
- Scheme listing will appear on your screen
- Procedure to look at SCMU Dashboard
- Visit the official website of the general public finance management system
- The home page will open before you
- On the homepage, you’re required to click on the menu bar
- After that, you’ve got to click on SPMU Dashboard
- PFMS Scholarship
- A new page will appear before you
- On this new page, you’ve got to pick your state
- Now a replacement page will appear before you containing some links
- You have to click on the link of your choice
- SCMU dashboard will appear on your screen
- View NMMS Payment Details
- First of all, attend the official website of the general public finance management system
- The home page will open before you
- Now you’re required to click on the menu bar
- After that, you’ve got to click on NMMS Payments
- View NMMS Payment Details
- A new page will appear before you
- On this new page, you’ll view NMMS payment details
- A new page will appear before you
- On this new page, you’ll view NMMS payment details
- Download Publications
- Go to the official website of the general public finance management system
- The home page will open before you
- On the homepage, you’re required to click on Publications
- A new page will appear before you containing the list of all the publications
- You have to click on the link of your choice
- After that, a PDF file will appear before you
- You have to click on the download option to download it
- Helpdesk Contacts
If you’ve got any problem associated with the scheme you’ll contact us on our toll-free number 1800 118 111 or 01123343860 or email us at helpdesk-pfms[at]gov[dot]in.
Emergency Helpdesk No for PFMS Scholarship:
- Mr. Nikhil Sharma: 8700171462
- Mr. Abhishek Rai: 8368423186
- Mukul Prasad: 9074153883
- Mr. Munesh Kumar Sharma: 7417175253
Some Faq. About PFMS Scholarship.
- what is pfms
PFMS is a web-based application designed to monitor the different scholarship schemes. … The scholarship funds are credited directly to the candidate's bank account or post-office account through the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) system.
- what is pfms generated payment
PFMS Payment enables the government to distribute various scheme benefit directly to the targeted beneficiary. … The government uses this platform for e-payment of subsidy under Direct Benefit Transfer(DBT) to both Aadhar and non-Aadhaar based bank accounts through NPCI.
- how to make payment through pfms
STEPS FOR IMPLEMENTATION OF PFMS (FOR NON PLAN. PAYMENTS) IN NEW PAOs. …
Go to the home page of PFMS i.e pfms.nic.in On home page, open the form “Register Sanction ID Generation Users” (below the button “Log In”). Select the type and fill the entire form and press “submit” button. …
User. Approving Authority. …
a. …
c. …
d. …
e. …
- what is pfms in bank
The Public Financial Management System (PFMS) is a web-based online software application developed and implemented by the Controller General of Accounts (CGA), Department of Expenditure, Ministry of Finance, Government of India.
- what is pfms payment
Public Financial Management System (PFMS) is a platform for e-payment of subsidy under Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) to both Aadhar based & Non- Aadhar based bank accounts through NPCI. PNB has implemented DBT payments through PFMS for the beneficiaries covered under the scheme.