PFMS Payment Status | PFMS Scholarship Status | pfms. nic.in List | Search Payment Details at PFMS Portal | PFMS Bank List PDF | pfms. nic.in Scholarship

Scholarships are an excellent Scheme for scholars who aren’t ready to pay their fees due to financial poverty. So today under this text, we’ll share with our readers the general public financial management system scholarship for the year 2021. during this article, we’ll share with our readers the important aspect of the scholarship which is meant by the general public Financial Management System. we’ll share the small print like eligibility criteria, the appliance process, documents required to use for the PFMS Scholarship, and also the method to understand the payment within the scholarship.

pfms.nic.in List 2021

This scholarship has been announced by the concerned authorities to supply financial funds to all or any of the scholars who aren’t ready to pay their fees due to poverty. Through the implementation of this scholarship, many incentives are going to be provided to the scholars who are belonging to different backward categories that are Scheduled caste, Scheduled tribe, Other backward castes, and also the people that belong to economically backward society.

Benefits Of The PFMS Scholarship

The main advantage of the general public financial management system PFMS Scholarship for the year 2021 is that the distribution of scholarship to all or any of the scholars who expect to deliver outstanding performance in education in renowned colleges and Universities. the chance is going to be very beneficial to all or any of the scholars who are poor and are belonging to an economically backward society. the scholars will ready to carry the education with no worry about finance and poverty.

Details Of The PFMS Scholarship

Name Public Financial Management System Scholarship

Launched by Public Financial Management System

Beneficiaries Students

Objective Providing scholarships

Official Website http://pfms.nic.in/

UP Scholarship Status

List Of Scholarships Under PFMS

The following scholarships are present at the PFMS Scholarship 2021:-

PFMS Scholarship to Universities/College Students

PFMS Post Matric Scholarship for SC Students

The PFMS Scholarship Pre-Matric Scholarship for SC Students

PFMS Student Scholarship National Means cum Merit Scholarship

PFMS Scholarship National Scheme for Incentive for the girl child for education

pfms. nic. in scholarship premium Education Scheme for SC

Education Scheme for SC The pfms. nic. in scholarship for Up-gradation of Merit of SC Students

pfms. nic. in scholarship for Post-Matric Scholarship for OBCs

National Scholarship Portal

Eligibility Criteria for PFMS

To be eligible for the scholarship the scholar must follow the subsequent eligibility criteria given below:-

The applicant must be a citizen of India

Annual family income must be below Rs. 6 lacs

The applicant must be between the age of 18 to 25 years

The applicant must have a minimum of passed class 10th

PFMS Bank List

Abu Dhabi full-service bank

Allahabad Bank

Allahabad Gramin UP Bank

Andhra bank

Andhra Pragathi Grameena bank

Axis bank

Bank of Bahrain and Kuwait

Bank of Baroda

Bank of India

Bank of Maharashtra

Bassein catholic co-op.bank ltd.

Bombay mercantile co-op.bank ltd.

Canara bank

Catholic Syrian bank ltd.

The central bank of India

Citibank

City union bank ltd

Corporation bank

Dcb bank limited

Dena bank

Deutsche bank

Dhanlaxmi bank ltd

HDFC bank

HSBC

ICICI bank

IDBI bank

Indian bank

Indian overseas bank

Indusind bank limited

Jharkhand Gramin bank

Karnataka bank

Karur Vysya bank

Kotak Mahindra bank

Madhya Bihar Gramin bank

Manipur state co-op.bank ltd.

New India co-operative bank ltd

NKGSB co-op bank ltd

Oriental bank of commerce

Punjab and Sind bank

Punjab commercial bank

RBL bank

South Indian bank

Standard chartered bank

State bank of India

Svc co-operative bank ltd.

Syndicate bank

Tamil Nadu mercantile bank ltd

The cosmos co-operative bank ltd.

The federal bank ltd

The Jammu and Kashmir bank ltd

The kalupur commercial co. op. bank ltd.

The Lakshmi Vilas bank ltd

The Saraswat co-operative bank ltd

The Thane Janata Sahakari bank ltd

UCO bank

Union Bank of India

United bank of India

Vijaya bank

Yes bank ltd

Documents Required for PFMS

The following documents are required if you’re applying under the scholarship:-

Aadhar card for identification purposes Educational certificate Class 12th passing certificate Passport size photographs Fee receipt DBT Through PFMS

The Central Government has declared Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) under chosen schemes available in chosen regions of the state over w.e.f. 1.1.2013. Through this initiative, the beneficiary amount is going to be directly transferred to the checking account of the people that have enrolled themselves under the scholarship. this may help all of the people to directly gain the advantage of the motor so that the middleman is going to be eliminated from this procedure.

Benefits Of PFMS Scholarship

There are many benefits of the PFMS portal which has been designed to offer scholarship benefits to the residents:-

PFMS can fill in as a typical focal entrance for enrolling organizations and recipients.

PFMS features a functioning interface with 90 Banks directly. This incorporates 26 PSBs, 59 RRBs and 5

enormous Private Sector Banks.

PFMS approves the Bank/Post Office Account subtleties with the recipient’s Bank/Post Office. This

guarantees cash is moved to an approved record along these lines lessening the danger of misleading

installments.

Implementing Agency checks the subtleties of name, address then forth given by the recipient from the

approved data provided by Bank/Post Office.

The executing organization can make e-installments to recipients to their approved financial balances

straightforwardly from the PFMS gateway only.

Registration Process under PFMS Scholarship 2021

To apply for the scholarship the candidates got to follow the registration process given below:-

First, visit the official website

PFMS Scholarship

Click on the “PFMS Scholarship Student Registration” option present on the homepage.

Select the scheme “Scholarship to Universities/College Students”.

Select the subsequent details-

Year of passing class 12th along

Education Board

Enter the subsequent details-

Bank account number

IFSC code of the bank’s branch.

Click on the menu , select the category

Click on “Search”.

The system will search the name and automatically fill up the shape displayed on the screen.

Enter the subsequent details-

Mobile number

Email ID.

Create a user ID and password

Fill up the captcha code given below.

Upload the documents.

Click on “Submit”

Procedure to log in on the portal

First of all, you’ve got to travel to the official website of the general public financial management

system

The home page will open ahead of you

On the homepage, you’re required to click on the login

Login form

Now a replacement page is going to be displayed before you where you’ve got to enter your username

and password

After that, you’re required to click on the login



The process to understand Your Payment

To Know your payment within the scholarship you would like to follow the straightforward steps given below:-

The candidate who want to see to understand their scholarship payment status firstly they need to go to at the official website

PFMS Scholarship

Now at the homepage of the official website, you’ll get Know Your Payment Options.

On the webpage, enter the asked information.

Click on search

Track NSP Payments

First of all, you’ve got to travel to the official website of the general public financial management system

The home page will open ahead of you

On the homepage, you’re required to click on the target NSP payment

Track NSP Payment

A new page is going to be displayed before you where you’ve got to enter your Bank name and account

number or NSP application ID and captcha code

After that, you’ve got to click on the search

NSP payment details are going to be on your display screen

PFMS Transaction For FY 2021

With the general public Financial Management System, a day lakhs of transactions has been processed of the many crores. within the fiscal year , 2021 the total transaction count is 6,12,60,225 of Rs. 70,102 crores till now.

Scheme Wise Contact List For PFMS

You may also take help from the experts if you would like information associated with any specific scheme about specific things. Here is that the procedure which you’ve got to follow to understand the amount of the concerned department or person scheme-wise:

To check you’ve got to go to the official website

From the opened sheet attend the choices available on the left-hand side

Select the “scheme-wise contact list” option

Wise Contact List For PFMS

The list appears you’ll search the scheme name within the list

Or you can enter scheme name, scheme group type, and scheme type

Click the search option and knowledge appears.

Procedure to trace NPS Payment Status Under PFMS

To track NPS Status you’ve got to go to the official website

From the opened sheet click the “Track NPS Status” option

NPS Payment Status Under PFMS

Now you’ve got to enter bank, account number, or NPS Application ID

Enter the verification code

Click the search option and knowledge displays on the screen

PFMS Login Procedure

If you would like to log in yourself through the official portal of PFMS then you’ll need to follow the straightforward procedure given below:-

First click on the Official link given here

On the homepage, select your year from the drop-down list.

Enter your username and password

Click on the login button

Location Search Details

To check your Location search details you’ll need to follow the straightforward procedure given below:-

First click on the Official link given here

On the homepage, select your state from the drop-down list.

Enter your location name

Click on view report

Details are going to be displayed on your screen.

PFMS Scholarship Renewal Application

Those applicants who already applied for the scholarship and need to use again need to fill the renewal form. To fill the renewal form you’ve got to follow the further mentioned steps:

Open the official website of the PFMS

Now you would like to travel to the login option

Click thereon and a replacement page will appear

Log in together with your username and password

Click the login option and choose the renewal form

Check the small print and update the knowledge within the form

Enter the new asked information and upload the required documents

Submit the appliance form and take a printout of it for further use.

Get Login Details If Agency Is Already Registered

First of all, you’ve got to travel to the Official Website of the general public financial management system

The Homepage will appear ahead of you

On the homepage, you’re required to click on Get Login Details If Agency Is Already Registered

PFMS Scholarship

Now a replacement page is going to be displayed before you wear it you’ve got to enter login ID, email,

unique agency code, account number, and word verification

After that you’re required to click on submit

By following this procedure you’ll get login details of the agency that is already registered

Manage Registered Agency

First of all, you’ve got to travel to the Official Website of the general public financial management

system

The Homepage will appear ahead of you

On the homepage, you’re required to click on Manage Agency

Manage Registered Agency

Now a replacement page is going to be displayed before you where you’ve got to enter the

specified details like scheme, agency status, agency type, state, district, etc

After that, you’re required to click on the search

Required details are going to be on your display screen

Precautions While Filling the form

Must check your eligibility before applying for the scheme

Remember to fill in all the mandatory details within the correct form

Fill the registration form details with utmost care

Upload the documents during a provided dimension

Your checking account is must be linked together with your Aadhar card

Remember to require a printout of the appliance form

View Bank Branch Details

First of all, attend the Official Website of the PFMS scholarship

The home page will open for you

The Only homepage you’re required to click on the menu bar

Now you’ve got to click on the Bank Branch

Bank Branch Details

A new page will open before you

You have to enter your bank name, branch address, BSR code, and IFSC code on this new page

After that, you’ve got to click on the search

Required information is going to be on your display screen

Bank Merger IFSC Mapping

Go to the official website of the PFMS scholarship

The home page will open for you

Now you’re required to click on the menu bar

After that, you’ve got to click on Bank Merger IFSC Mapping

Bank Merger IFSC Mapping

A new page will appear before you

You have to pick your merger Bank name and agent bank name on this new page

After that, you’ve got to enter a captcha code

Now you’ve got to click on the search

Required details are going to be on your display screen

Download Orders And Circulars

Visit the official website of the PFMS scholarship

The home page will open for you

On the homepage, you’re required to click on the menu bar

After that, you’ve got to click on orders and circulars

Download Orders And Circulars

Now a replacement page will appear before you containing all the orders and circulars

you have to click on the link of your choice

Now are you able to file will appear before you in PDF format

You have to click on the download option to download it

Procedure to trace GSTN

First of all, attend the official website of the PFMS scholarship

The home page will open for you

Now you’re required to click on the menu bar

After that, you’ve got to click on the GSTN Tracker

Track GSTN

A new page will appear before you

You have to pick your search category from this new page which is as follows:-

First GST registered

Second GST under process

Third GST successfully processed

After that, you’ve got to either enter your GSTIN number or account number, date filter, RFD05, and captcha code

Now you’ve got to click on view report

Required information is going to be on your display screen

Procedure to submit feedback

If you desire to submit your feedback associated with the PFMS then you ought to follow the further stated steps With the web, help open the official website of PFMS After landing on the house page of the website you’ll find the feedback option within the left-hand side PFMS Scholarship Scheme Hit thereon to open the feedback form on the pc screen Now fill the appliance form with details like Name, Email Id, Subject, Comment

See Also – [State-wise]NREGA Job Card List 2021 | (nrega.nic.in)MGNREGA Job Cards, Payment Status

Captcha code displaying on the screen

Select submit button after filling in the shape .

View Scheme Formulation, Appraisal, And Approval

First of all, attend the official website of the general public finance management system

The home page will open before you

On the homepage, you’re required to click on the menu bar

Now you’ve got to click on Scheme Formulation, Appraisal, And Approval

View Scheme Formulation, Appraisal, And Approval

After that, a replacement page will appear before you

On this new page, you’ll view scheme formulation, appraisal, and approval

Procedure to look at Scheme Listing

Go to the official website of the general public finance management system

The home page will open before you

Now you’re required to click on the menu bar

After that, you’ve got to click on Scheme Listing

View Scheme Listing

Now a replacement page will appear before you

On this new page you’ve got to enter the subsequent information:-

Scheme name or code

Grant name or code

Scheme type

Financial year

Now you’ve got to click on the search

Scheme listing will appear on your screen

Procedure to look at SCMU Dashboard

Visit the official website of the general public finance management system

The home page will open before you

On the homepage, you’re required to click on the menu bar

After that, you’ve got to click on SPMU Dashboard

PFMS Scholarship

A new page will appear before you

On this new page, you’ve got to pick your state

Now a replacement page will appear before you containing some links

You have to click on the link of your choice

SCMU dashboard will appear on your screen

View NMMS Payment Details

First of all, attend the official website of the general public finance management system

The home page will open before you

Now you’re required to click on the menu bar

After that, you’ve got to click on NMMS Payments

View NMMS Payment Details

A new page will appear before you

On this new page, you’ll view NMMS payment details

A new page will appear before you

On this new page, you’ll view NMMS payment details

Download Publications

Go to the official website of the general public finance management system

The home page will open before you

On the homepage, you’re required to click on Publications

A new page will appear before you containing the list of all the publications

You have to click on the link of your choice

After that, a PDF file will appear before you

You have to click on the download option to download it

Helpdesk Contacts

If you’ve got any problem associated with the scheme you’ll contact us on our toll-free number 1800 118 111 or 01123343860 or email us at helpdesk-pfms[at]gov[dot]in.

Emergency Helpdesk No for PFMS Scholarship:

Mr. Nikhil Sharma: 8700171462

Mr. Abhishek Rai: 8368423186

Mukul Prasad: 9074153883

Mr. Munesh Kumar Sharma: 7417175253

Some Faq. About PFMS Scholarship.