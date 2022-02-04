PG 2022 postponed: PG 2022 postponed: PG 2022 exam will not be held on March 12, order to postpone after 6 to 8 weeks

Order to postpone NEET PG 2022 exam. The Directorate General of Health Sciences (DGHS) on Thursday directed the National Board of Examinations (NBE) to postpone the entrance examination by 6 to 8 weeks following a request to postpone the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Examination (NEET) PG 2022 (NEET). PG 2022). The NEET PG 2022 exam was scheduled to be held on March 12 and the results would be announced on March 31.In a letter issued by the DGHS, the officials noted the various requests and facts received from the government to postpone the NEET PG 2022 exam. Medical doctors are demanding postponement of NEET-PG 2022 exam till March 12 as they are demanding postponement of NEET PG 2022-23 schedule NEET PG 2021-22 counseling schedule and May-June 2022 students year 2021 NEET-PG 2223 bar 2022 Are. Since sitting for the exam. ‘ Therefore, the Health Minister has decided to postpone the NEET-PG 2022 exam by 6-8 weeks.

PG Medical’s first year admissions for the 2021-22 batch will continue till March 16, while NEET-PG 2022 exams would be held on March 12. The new exam date will be announced soon on the official website. The NEET PG 2022 exam can now be taken in the month of May.

Supreme Court hearing

The Supreme Court is hearing a petition seeking postponement of National Eligibility Cum Entrance Examination (PG) Examination 2022 (NEET PG 2022) to be held on February 4 today. Earlier, the petition was scheduled to be heard on February 7. The petition to postpone the medical entrance exam was filed on January 25.

Why do students want to postpone NEET PG 2022 exam?

The NEET 2022 entrance examination in the Medical Post Graduate Program will be held on March 12 at various examination centers. But a group of students said that their compulsory internship period was not completed due to duty in Covid-19. As a result, hundreds of students will be deprived of sitting for this exam. The students demanded that the March 12 exams be postponed till then. Until the end of his internship. They have to get at least May 31, 2022 to complete the internship.

The petition cites Prime Minister Modi’s statement

The petition cites a statement made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 3 last year to postpone NEET-PG 2021 by at least four months and the duty of final year MBBS doctors to handle cowardly cases. The petitioner has challenged the conditions given in the information bulletin giving the deadline of May 31, 2022 to complete the internship.