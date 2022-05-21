PGA Championship: Aaron Wise struck in head by errant tee shot from Cameron Smith



Cameron Smith and Aaron Wise have been concerned in a blinding second in the course of the second spherical of the PGA Championship on Friday.

To start out the second gap, Smith hit a wild tee shot and hit Wise in the head. Wise was on the adjoining seventh gap fairway when he was hit. After scoring 72 runs, Wise was seen holding a water bottle on his head. He was equal to 1 over in the match.

Smith acquired down on one knee whereas testing.

Wise’s administration workforce mentioned in an announcement, “Aaron is doing properly and is doing properly after being injured at present.” “We are going to monitor his situation in a single day, however he’s trying ahead to the competitors tomorrow.”

Wise has minimize and is predicted to play the ultimate two rounds over the weekend.

He informed ESPN after his spherical, “I used to be strolling down seven, stunned that my ball was in the green, and the subsequent factor you understand, I imply, it is hitting my head somewhat bit,” he informed ESPN after his spherical. “I used to be at Fairway. However, you understand, it most likely occurred for 20 seconds, and I used to be fairly regular after that.”

He’s taking part in in the fourth PGA Championship of his profession. He made cuts in 2019 and 2021 however couldn’t end higher than the seventeenth tie. This yr’s match in the Southern Hills was the primary he performed this yr.

Smith scored 60 in the second spherical. He was 2 underneath for the match and hit practically seven strokes to chief Will Galatoris.

The Related Press contributed to this report.