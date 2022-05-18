PGA Championship: Brooks Koepka gets locked out of his car ahead of media day



NewYou’ll be able to take heed to the Gadget Clock article now!

One other underrated side of the PGA Championship, and golf tournaments usually, is the media the day earlier than the gamers’ T-off. We get a glimpse of how the gamers are feeling earlier than an enormous championship and we at all times get some good quotes.

Brooks Koepka, nonetheless, was late for the occasion as a result of his agent had locked his car keys. A minimum of that’s what he claims.

Koepka posted on Twitter to share the ridiculous information.

Click on right here for extra sports activities protection on FOXNEWS.COM

Clearly we would love to listen to from Brooks Keopka earlier than a PGA Championship, however this incident gives some sudden improvements. Now, as a substitute of calling out work, we will file it as one other excuse to make use of it for our work. “Sorry boss … I locked my key within the car and I am unable to do it.”

In all seriousness, although, did Brooks catch a journey and even an Uber? You suppose this necessary participant can discover a pal or somebody to work with on the PGA Tour to assist.

Mix the primary and two days of the event with Tiger / Rory / Spith Grouping and Brooks caught at dwelling, we’re about to make an eventful begin to the 2022 PGA Event. Brooks should love Koepka and all of the informal antiques he brings to the desk.