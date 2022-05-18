Sports

PGA Championship: Brooks Koepka gets locked out of his car ahead of media day

1 day ago
One other underrated side of the PGA Championship, and golf tournaments usually, is the media the day earlier than the gamers’ T-off. We get a glimpse of how the gamers are feeling earlier than an enormous championship and we at all times get some good quotes.

Brooks Koepka, nonetheless, was late for the occasion as a result of his agent had locked his car keys. A minimum of that’s what he claims.

File - This June 19, 2021, file photo, Brooks Koepka is studying the second green during the third round of the US Open Golf Championship at the Tory Pines Golf Course in San Diego.

File – This June 19, 2021, file picture, Brooks Koepka is learning the second inexperienced throughout the third spherical of the US Open Golf Championship on the Tory Pines Golf Course in San Diego.
(AP Photograph / JC Hong, file)

Koepka posted on Twitter to share the ridiculous information.

Clearly we would love to listen to from Brooks Keopka earlier than a PGA Championship, however this incident gives some sudden improvements. Now, as a substitute of calling out work, we will file it as one other excuse to make use of it for our work. “Sorry boss … I locked my key within the car and I am unable to do it.”

Brooks Koepka watches his T-shot in the second hole of the first-round tournament of the Champions Golf event on Thursday, January 6, 2022 at the Kapalua Plantation Course in Kapalua, Hawaii.

Brooks Koepka watches his T-shot within the second gap of the first-round event of the Champions Golf occasion on Thursday, January 6, 2022 on the Kapalua Plantation Course in Kapalua, Hawaii.
(AP Photograph / Matt York)

In all seriousness, although, did Brooks catch a journey and even an Uber? You suppose this necessary participant can discover a pal or somebody to work with on the PGA Tour to assist.

Brooks Koepka of USA finds a club on the 10th hole on Wednesday, September 22, 2021, Sheboygan, Wise Rider Cup practice day.

Brooks Koepka of USA finds a membership on the tenth gap on Wednesday, September 22, 2021, the day of the Ryder Cup observe at Sheboygan in Weiss.
(AP Photograph / Ashley Landis)

Mix the primary and two days of the event with Tiger / Rory / Spith Grouping and Brooks caught at dwelling, we’re about to make an eventful begin to the 2022 PGA Event. Brooks should love Koepka and all of the informal antiques he brings to the desk.

