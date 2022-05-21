PGA Championship: ESPN’s camera angle on Tiger Woods putt irks fans



Fans hoping to look at Tiger Woods play within the PGA Championship on Friday weren’t joyful when ESPN’s broadcast of the match selected an uncommon camera angle for a essential shot on the thirteenth gap.

Woods appeared like he was inside Worry of being eradicated within the second spherical Adopted by a bogie on the entrance 9 within the Southern Hills and adopted by a double bogie on the eleventh. Then, on the thirteenth, he received an opportunity to do a brief birdie.

ESPN zooms in on somebody’s telephone for fans to crowd their telephones, which will be an essential shot. Woods drowned the put .

The issue? Guests to the home did not actually see it.

Putt brings Woods again on monitor. He birdied the sixteenth and defended the equalizer of every gap to complete the 1-under 69 spherical and advance to the Saturday spherical.

Woods began the third spherical with a 15-foot par put gap. However within the second gap, Woods throws his T-shot right into a turbulent stream. It was his first penalty shot of the week. He was injured with a bogey and bowled 4 overs for the match. No. 3 left him 1 over for a standard parity spherical.

