Sports

PGA Championship: ESPN’s camera angle on Tiger Woods putt irks fans

30 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
PGA Championship: ESPN’s camera angle on Tiger Woods putt irks fans
Written by admin
PGA Championship: ESPN’s camera angle on Tiger Woods putt irks fans

PGA Championship: ESPN’s camera angle on Tiger Woods putt irks fans

NewYou may hearken to the Gadget Clock article now!

Fans hoping to look at Tiger Woods play within the PGA Championship on Friday weren’t joyful when ESPN’s broadcast of the match selected an uncommon camera angle for a essential shot on the thirteenth gap.

Woods appeared like he was inside Worry of being eradicated within the second spherical Adopted by a bogie on the entrance 9 within the Southern Hills and adopted by a double bogie on the eleventh. Then, on the thirteenth, he received an opportunity to do a brief birdie.

Tiger Woods walks along the 13th hole during the second round of the 2022 PGA Championship on May 20, 2022 at Southern Hills Country Club.

Tiger Woods walks alongside the thirteenth gap through the second spherical of the 2022 PGA Championship on Might 20, 2022 at Southern Hills Nation Membership.
(Richard Heathcote / Getty Pictures)

PGA Championship: Aaron Sensible hits head in improper T-shot from Cameron Smith

ESPN zooms in on somebody’s telephone for fans to crowd their telephones, which will be an essential shot. Woods drowned the put.

Tiger Woods responds to the 13th hole at the Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Oklahoma on May 20, 2022, during the second round of the 2022 PGA Championship.

Tiger Woods responds to the thirteenth gap on the Southern Hills Nation Membership in Tulsa, Oklahoma on Might 20, 2022, through the second spherical of the 2022 PGA Championship.
(Sam Greenwood / Getty Pictures)

Click on right here for extra sports activities protection on FOXNEWS.COM

The issue? Guests to the home did not actually see it.

Putt brings Woods again on monitor. He birdied the sixteenth and defended the equalizer of every gap to complete the 1-under 69 spherical and advance to the Saturday spherical.

Tiger Woods moved to the fourth T during the third round of the 2022 PGA Championship on May 21, 2022 at Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Tiger Woods moved to the fourth T through the third spherical of the 2022 PGA Championship on Might 21, 2022 at Southern Hills Nation Membership in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
(Andrew Reddington / Getty Pictures)

READ Also  NFL Draft 2022: Steelers take Kenny Pickett at No. 20, first quarterback off the board

Woods began the third spherical with a 15-foot par put gap. However within the second gap, Woods throws his T-shot right into a turbulent stream. It was his first penalty shot of the week. He was injured with a bogey and bowled 4 overs for the match. No. 3 left him 1 over for a standard parity spherical.

Ryan Gados of Gadget Clock and the Related Press contributed to this report

#PGA #Championship #ESPNs #camera #angle #Tiger #Woods #putt #irks #fans

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment