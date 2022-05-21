PGA Championship: John Daly’s presence brings joy to golf fans, one memory goes viral

PGA Championship: John Daly’s presence brings joy to golf followers, one memory goes viral



John Daly will in all probability miss the minimize within the PGA Championship, however that does not imply he is not having fun with himself in Tulsa, Oklahoma through the first two rounds of the Main.

On Thursday, Daly was the chief of the match for a short second after birding the primary and fifth holes to begin the occasion. That was sufficient for golf followers to cheer him on by the occasion. He completed the primary spherical taking pictures 72 – simply exterior the lead.

The deli had three birdies and 5 bogies.

Between the primary and second rounds, Dali was seen to provide all the encircling areas.

In accordance to TMZ Sports activities, Daly had dinner at a neighborhood hotspot restaurant and crashed right into a on line casino. He discovered a pack of cigarettes and a weight loss plan coke whereas enjoying slots.

He advised TMZ, however he had no luck.

“The slots weren’t hitting,” he mentioned.

In Spherical 2 of the PGA Championship, Daly scored 76, ending the 6-over tie for the spherical. He was slightly below the minimize line when he completed, and it seems like his weekend is coming to an finish earlier than it actually begins.

He was tied for 8-overs for the match after the second spherical.

Whereas Daly was going by his first spherical, a narrative about him went viral on social media. CBS Sports activities NFL author Will Brinson remembers the time he coated Dolly for the 2008 Windham Championship.

Brinson tweeted that he had not seen Daly drop an oz of water through the follow spherical earlier than the match.