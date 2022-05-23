PGA Championship: Mito Pereira addresses collapse on 18th hole



Mito Pereira collapsed on the 18th hole of the PGA Championship on Sunday, shedding a lead and an opportunity to play within the play-off spherical in opposition to Justin Thomas and Will Galatoris.

Pereira took a three-shot lead over Galatoris and Matt Fitzpatrick within the ultimate spherical. Thomas and Galatoris saved issues closed all day.

The Chilean golfer opened the 18th hole with a one-shot lead. Nevertheless, his T shot in a water hazard. Along with his awkward-looking shot he couldn’t recover from the waste. In his fourth shot within the tough, Pereira hit throughout the inexperienced and it did not final. He hit a six within the ultimate hole to get out of the playoffs.

She talks about her struggles in her post-round interview with CBS’s Amanda Ballionis Rener.

“It is exhausting to finish up like this. It is a actually good week. I did not play very nicely at present. I simply need to do just a few extra birdies, hit just a little higher to win. I am proud of how the week went,” he mentioned. . “On Monday, I simply needed to chop and on Sunday I needed to win.”

Pereira revealed what he was pondering within the 18th hole. He had an ungainly tee shot that despatched his ball into the water danger.

“I wasn’t interested by the water. It is bizarre that it received in. I believe there’s a lot stress on your physique. Perhaps you do not even know what you are doing,” he mentioned with a smile.

Pereira tied for third place within the 4-under tie with Cameron Younger for the event. He completed the 5-over equalizer for the fourth spherical.

It was his greatest end at any main wherein he appeared.

Thomas will overtake Galatoris for his second main title.