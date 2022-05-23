Sports

PGA Championship: Mito Pereira addresses collapse on 18th hole

16 hours ago
Mito Pereira collapsed on the 18th hole of the PGA Championship on Sunday, shedding a lead and an opportunity to play within the play-off spherical in opposition to Justin Thomas and Will Galatoris.

Pereira took a three-shot lead over Galatoris and Matt Fitzpatrick within the ultimate spherical. Thomas and Galatoris saved issues closed all day.

Mito Pereira of Chile chips the green in the eighth hole at Tulsa, Oklahoma, May 22, 2022, during the final round of the PGA Championship Golf Tournament at the Southern Hills Country Club.

Mito Pereira of Chile chips the inexperienced within the eighth hole at Tulsa, Oklahoma, Might 22, 2022, through the ultimate spherical of the PGA Championship Golf Event on the Southern Hills Nation Membership.
(AP Picture / Su Ogroki)

The Chilean golfer opened the 18th hole with a one-shot lead. Nevertheless, his T shot in a water hazard. Along with his awkward-looking shot he couldn’t recover from the waste. In his fourth shot within the tough, Pereira hit throughout the inexperienced and it did not final. He hit a six within the ultimate hole to get out of the playoffs.

She talks about her struggles in her post-round interview with CBS’s Amanda Ballionis Rener.

“It is exhausting to finish up like this. It is a actually good week. I did not play very nicely at present. I simply need to do just a few extra birdies, hit just a little higher to win. I am proud of how the week went,” he mentioned. . “On Monday, I simply needed to chop and on Sunday I needed to win.”

Mito Pereira of Chile reacts after missing a put in the 11th hole on Sunday, May 22, 2022, in Tulsa, Oklahoma, in the final round of the PGA Championship Golf Tournament at Southern Hills Country Club.

Mito Pereira of Chile reacts after lacking a put within the eleventh hole on Sunday, Might 22, 2022, in Tulsa, Oklahoma, within the ultimate spherical of the PGA Championship Golf Event at Southern Hills Nation Membership.
(AP Picture / Matt York)

Pereira revealed what he was pondering within the 18th hole. He had an ungainly tee shot that despatched his ball into the water danger.

“I wasn’t interested by the water. It is bizarre that it received in. I believe there’s a lot stress on your physique. Perhaps you do not even know what you are doing,” he mentioned with a smile.

Pereira tied for third place within the 4-under tie with Cameron Younger for the event. He completed the 5-over equalizer for the fourth spherical.

Mito Pereira of Chile has left the green in the 18th hole after the final round of the PGA Championship Golf Tournament at the Southern Hills Country Club in Oklahoma, Tulsa, on Sunday, May 22, 2022.

Mito Pereira of Chile has left the inexperienced within the 18th hole after the ultimate spherical of the PGA Championship Golf Event on the Southern Hills Nation Membership in Oklahoma, Tulsa, on Sunday, Might 22, 2022.
(AP Picture / Matt York)

It was his greatest end at any main wherein he appeared.

Thomas will overtake Galatoris for his second main title.

