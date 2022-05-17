PGA Championship: Rickie Fowler addresses playing with LIV Golf ahead of major



Ahead of this week’s PGA Championship, Ricky Fowler talks concerning the chance of playing on a Saudi-funded LIV golf tour.

Fowler advised reporters on Monday that he was not sure what he was going to do about playing in a number of tournaments within the rival league. The PGA Tour has denied releases for a handful of golfers to play within the league’s first occasion in London on June September 11.

“With a view to be simple with you, I didn’t essentially resolve in a technique or one other,” he advised ESPN. “I discussed prior to now … do I now suppose the PGA Tour is the perfect place to play? I do. I believe it may very well be higher? Sure. I’ve all the time seen competitors as an excellent factor. It is the driving power behind our recreation. You understand, with the ability to play with the boys at residence, that is how I all the time grew up competing. I believe competitors makes individuals higher in the long run, be it enterprise or sports activities. So it is attention-grabbing, that is for positive. “

Fowler says he needs some readability on how golfers are seen on the PGA Tour.

“Are we impartial contractors or not?” He requested. “I believe if you’re an impartial contractor or you’re mainly an worker, there must be some readability.”

Fowler, 33, remains to be looking for his first major. A once-rising star because the 4th ranked golfer on this planet, Fowler is coming to the 146th PGA Championship. His finest end on the PGA Championship got here in 2014 when he completed third.

He final gained a PGA occasion in 2018 – the Waste Administration Phoenix Open.

“Going by way of it, it is by no means enjoyable,” he advised ESPN of his latest struggles. “I actually loved it, as a lot because it sucked. I actually discovered myself – not that I ever fell in love with a recreation or one thing like that – however I took the grind and take aspect day by day and exit and luxuriate in it, although we I used to be in a tough place. “