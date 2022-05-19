PGA Championship: Rory McIlroy ends first round as leader, Tiger Woods struggles

PGA Championship: Rory McIlroy ends first round as chief, Tiger Woods struggles



Rory McIlroy began the PGA Championship with a robust first round.

McIlroy completed a first round 65 shot and 5-under par. He went to the clubhouse as the chief of the first round. It was the bottom opening round rating in a significant since 2011, and golf journalist Justin Ray famous that the final 4 instances he scored lower than 66 in a significant he received the occasion.

The golf star had seven birdies a day, ending the round with a birdie within the ninth gap. He additionally had two bogies.

Will Galatoris went to the clubhouse in second place, capturing a 66. He was a 4-under par. Matt Kutcher scored 67 runs on the finish of his first round and was a 3-under par.

McIlroy was in the identical group as Jordan Spith and Tiger Woods.

Spieth made 72 after a robust begin when the group completed within the again 9. He was 1-under via the first 5 holes however bogeyed three of the final 4 holes within the again 9. He’ll add another birdie and another boogie to the entrance 9 earlier than heading to the clubhouse.

He was 2-over equalizer.

Woods began with two birdies and two bogies within the again 9, however his battle began when the group moved to the entrance 9. From 18th to 4th, he’ll report 4 bogies. He may even end the eighth and ninth gap rounds with a boogie.

Woods has received the PGA Championship 4 instances however completed with 74 runs within the first round. He had 4 overs.

The identical three golfers may even be grouped collectively within the second round. They are going to flip off at 2:36 pm ET.