PGA Championship: Sage Steele reportedly hit by errant shot, witness says she was ‘covered in blood’

20 hours ago
John Rahm’s unsuitable shot in the primary spherical of the PGA Championship hit ESPN anchor Sage Steele on Thursday.

An eyewitness advised The Quadrilateral that Steele was “coated in blood” after listening to screams in entrance of Rahman. Eyewitnesses advised Substack Steele that he was “holding his nostril, mouth or chin to the bottom.”

Steele didn’t publish something on social media in regards to the damage. ESPN was overlaying the primary two rounds of the PGA Championship and can relinquish main afternoon and night protection on Saturday and Sunday CBS for rounds three and 4.

Rahman’s unsuitable shot discovered his means again to the green. He has saved equal in the pit.

John Rahm of Spain watches his T-shot in the third hole during the first round of the PGA Championship Golf Tournament on Thursday, May 19, 2022, at the Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

John Rahm of Spain watches his T-shot in the third gap in the course of the first spherical of the PGA Championship Golf Match on Thursday, Might 19, 2022, on the Southern Hills Nation Membership in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
(AP Photograph / Matt York)

Raham completed the primary spherical with 3 overs. He has registered two birdies, three bogies and one double bogie. He was 1 over after the primary 9.

Friday, Mercy bounces again, 1 below par ends. He had three birdies and two bogies in the course of the spherical. He was tied for two overs in the match.

Sports Center Anchor Sage Still espnW Women + Sports Summit at The Resort on Pelican Hill October 23, 2019, in Newport Beach, Calif.

Sports activities Heart Anchor Sage Nonetheless espnW Girls + Sports activities Summit at The Resort on Pelican Hill October 23, 2019, in Newport Seaside, Calif.
(Meg Elephant / Getty Photographs)

Raham didn’t end higher than fourth place in the PGA Championship. He completed fourth in 2018. His solely main win got here on the US Open final 12 months.

John Rahm of Spain stands in the 13th green during the practice round of the PGA Championship Golf Tournament in Tulsa, Okla, on Wednesday, May 18, 2022.

John Rahm of Spain stands in the thirteenth inexperienced in the course of the follow spherical of the PGA Championship Golf Match in Tulsa, Okla, on Wednesday, Might 18, 2022.
(AP Photograph / Eric Homosexual)

He made an enormous recent entry into the Mexican Championship in the beginning of the month.

