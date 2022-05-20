PGA Championship: Sage Steele reportedly hit by errant shot, witness says she was ‘covered in blood’

PGA Championship: Sage Steele reportedly hit by errant shot, witness says she was ‘coated in blood’



John Rahm’s unsuitable shot in the primary spherical of the PGA Championship hit ESPN anchor Sage Steele on Thursday.

An eyewitness advised The Quadrilateral that Steele was “coated in blood” after listening to screams in entrance of Rahman. Eyewitnesses advised Substack Steele that he was “holding his nostril, mouth or chin to the bottom.”

Steele didn’t publish something on social media in regards to the damage. ESPN was overlaying the primary two rounds of the PGA Championship and can relinquish main afternoon and night protection on Saturday and Sunday CBS for rounds three and 4.

Rahman’s unsuitable shot discovered his means again to the green. He has saved equal in the pit.

Raham completed the primary spherical with 3 overs. He has registered two birdies, three bogies and one double bogie. He was 1 over after the primary 9.

Friday, Mercy bounces again, 1 below par ends. He had three birdies and two bogies in the course of the spherical. He was tied for two overs in the match.

Raham didn’t end higher than fourth place in the PGA Championship. He completed fourth in 2018. His solely main win got here on the US Open final 12 months.

He made an enormous recent entry into the Mexican Championship in the beginning of the month.