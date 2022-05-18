Sports

PGA Championship: Tiger Woods’ presence still packs punch for competitors, golfer says

1 day ago
Add Comment
by admin
PGA Championship: Tiger Woods’ presence still packs punch for competitors, golfer says
Written by admin
PGA Championship: Tiger Woods’ presence still packs punch for competitors, golfer says

PGA Championship: Tiger Woods’ presence still packs punch for rivals, golfer says

NewYou possibly can take heed to the Gadget Clock article now!

Tiger Woods could also be removed from what he was on the golf course, however his aurora is still sturdy and impresses younger golfers.

Robert McIntyre, who is about to make his tenth T-off within the first and second rounds of the PGA Championship beginning on Thursday, recalled on Monday what it was prefer to be round Woods on the Masters in April. He stated that at one level he was on the inexperienced and heard the sound of being trampled.

Click on right here for extra sports activities protection on FOXNEWS.COM

Lee Westwood (L) of England and Robert McIntyre of Scotland cross the second hole during the third round of the Masters on April 9, 2022 at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia.

Lee Westwood (L) of England and Robert McIntyre of Scotland cross the second gap in the course of the third spherical of the Masters on April 9, 2022 on the Augusta Nationwide Golf Membership in Augusta, Georgia.
(Andrew Reddington / Getty Pictures)

The 25-year-old advised The Herald Scotland that “in the course of the Masters I used to be standing on the inexperienced and it was like a sail coming.” “You possibly can hear the roar. It was wild. The eye to the occasion was unimaginable.”

Throughout the third spherical of the Masters, McIntyre stated he hit a ball into the tree and hoped he would have the ability to play it from the place it landed. He checked out Woods and hid behind him, anxious about going again to T.

“I hit a foul T-shot and fell right into a tree. I stated, ‘I am not going again to T, I do know he (Woods) is there.’ However I did. I believed, ‘He is simply one other man.’ I imply, I’ve talked to Phil (Mickelson) within the Tory Pines vary however Tiger is the one individual I am afraid to play with now, “he added.

READ Also  76ers' Doc Rivers defends job security after elimination, fans call on Jay Wright to replace him

PGA Championship: Phil Mickelson’s absence leaves organizers, golfers ‘disillusioned’

Robert McIntyre of Scotland plays his shot in the second hole during the final round of the Masters at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia on April 10, 2022.

Robert McIntyre of Scotland performs his shot within the second gap in the course of the remaining spherical of the Masters on the Augusta Nationwide Golf Membership in Augusta, Georgia on April 10, 2022.
(Andrew Reddington / Getty Pictures)

McIntyre defined that he didn’t wish to be in a state of affairs the place he couldn’t management his stage of consolation. He stated he eliminated his identify from a gaggle with Ian Polter on the 2019 Open Championships. He’ll end sixth on this occasion.

But when Woods desires to be on his group, that will be a special story.

“I will say, ‘No downside, you will come,'” McIntyre added. “Till that occurs, although, I will not put my identify subsequent to her. Regardless that I wish to play along with her. Rising up, she was the very best I’ve ever seen. If I get the prospect, it’s going to be one thing. I will always remember.”

Tiger Woods smiles at the driving range before the practice round of the PGA Championship Golf Tournament, Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Tiger Woods smiles on the driving vary earlier than the observe spherical of the PGA Championship Golf Event, Tuesday, Might 17, 2022, in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
(AP Photograph / Eric Homosexual)

He couldn’t end higher than tying the forty ninth tie within the PGA Championship. He will likely be attending the occasion for the third time. Below his belt are two skilled wins: the Sahara Kuwait Championship on the 2017 MENA Tour and the Aphrodite Hills Cyprus Showdown on the European Tour in November 2020.

He begins at 8:30 a.m. within the Southern Hills of Oklahoma for the PGA Championship on Thursday. His group consists of Ryan Palmer and Alex Naren.

READ Also  Joel Embiid scores 33 points, 76ers finish off Raptors in Game 6

Fortuitously, Woods will likely be off at 9:11 a.m. Thursday.

#PGA #Championship #Tiger #Woods #presence #packs #punch #rivals #golfer

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment