PGA Championship: Tiger Woods’ presence still packs punch for competitors, golfer says

PGA Championship: Tiger Woods’ presence still packs punch for rivals, golfer says



Tiger Woods could also be removed from what he was on the golf course, however his aurora is still sturdy and impresses younger golfers.

Robert McIntyre, who is about to make his tenth T-off within the first and second rounds of the PGA Championship beginning on Thursday, recalled on Monday what it was prefer to be round Woods on the Masters in April. He stated that at one level he was on the inexperienced and heard the sound of being trampled.

The 25-year-old advised The Herald Scotland that “in the course of the Masters I used to be standing on the inexperienced and it was like a sail coming.” “You possibly can hear the roar. It was wild. The eye to the occasion was unimaginable.”

Throughout the third spherical of the Masters, McIntyre stated he hit a ball into the tree and hoped he would have the ability to play it from the place it landed. He checked out Woods and hid behind him, anxious about going again to T.

“I hit a foul T-shot and fell right into a tree. I stated, ‘I am not going again to T, I do know he (Woods) is there.’ However I did. I believed, ‘He is simply one other man.’ I imply, I’ve talked to Phil (Mickelson) within the Tory Pines vary however Tiger is the one individual I am afraid to play with now, “he added.

McIntyre defined that he didn’t wish to be in a state of affairs the place he couldn’t management his stage of consolation. He stated he eliminated his identify from a gaggle with Ian Polter on the 2019 Open Championships. He’ll end sixth on this occasion.

But when Woods desires to be on his group, that will be a special story.

“I will say, ‘No downside, you will come,'” McIntyre added. “Till that occurs, although, I will not put my identify subsequent to her. Regardless that I wish to play along with her. Rising up, she was the very best I’ve ever seen. If I get the prospect, it’s going to be one thing. I will always remember.”

He couldn’t end higher than tying the forty ninth tie within the PGA Championship. He will likely be attending the occasion for the third time. Below his belt are two skilled wins: the Sahara Kuwait Championship on the 2017 MENA Tour and the Aphrodite Hills Cyprus Showdown on the European Tour in November 2020.

He begins at 8:30 a.m. within the Southern Hills of Oklahoma for the PGA Championship on Thursday. His group consists of Ryan Palmer and Alex Naren.

Fortuitously, Woods will likely be off at 9:11 a.m. Thursday.