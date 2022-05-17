PGA Championship: Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth grouped together



The 2022 PGA Championship and the second main of the yr will start on the Southern Hills Nation Membership on Thursday with some massive names enjoying together.

On Tuesday, the PGA Tour introduced that Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth can be mixed for the primary two rounds.

Woods was the final participant to win a PGA course in Tulsa, Oklahoma, internet hosting the primary main in almost 15 years. He competed within the Masters final month, exhibiting the world that he may go 72 holes in opposition to high-level competitors attributable to a devastating leg damage in a automobile accident in February 2021.

“I have been quite a bit stronger because the Masters,” Woods instructed the New York Submit this week. “We returned to work on Tuesday [after the Masters]. Monday was horrible. I did nothing and Tuesday was foot day. So, we’re again to that. “

Woods is a four-time PGA winner, whereas McIlroy has gained the occasion twice and is hoping for his first main championship since 2014. Spith is trying to win the primary Grand Slam of his profession, and he has gained the 2022 RBC Heritage. Final month.

The group begins together at 9:11 am ET for the opening spherical on Thursday morning and once more at 2:36 pm ET for the second spherical on Friday.

Tiger Woods prepares for PGA Championship, says he has change into ‘robust’ since Masters

The truth that Woods, Spith and McIlroy are enjoying together will certainly excite golf followers.

Nonetheless, one other high-powered grouping is prone to appeal to consideration as a result of it has the highest three ranked gamers on the earth.

World No. 1 Scotty Scheffler, a freshman on the 2022 Masters, will play No. 2 John Rahm and No. 3 Colin Marikawa.

Grouping closes at 2:36 pm ET on Thursday and once more on Friday at 9:11 AM ET.

Different notable teams embody Dustin Johnson, Patrick Cantley and Justin Thomas, in addition to Jason Day, Ricky Fowler and Harold Werner III.

Here’s a checklist of instances and pairs of full tees for Thursday. East on a regular basis.

Ranging from T No. 1

(8:00 a.m.) John Daly, Shawn Michael, Yeh Younger

(8:11 am) Takumi Kanaya, Matthew Borchart, Troy Merritt

(8:22 am) Dean Burmester, Kyle Mendoza, Chris Kirk

(8:33 am) Nic Ishee, Mito Pereira, Sam Horsfield

(8:44 am) Kevin Stirlman, Shawn Norris, Carlos Ortiz

(8:55 am) Matt Kutcher, Cameron Davis, Rikua Hoshino

(9:06 am) Stuart Sink, Jason Dufner, Padrig Harrington

(9:17 am) Kramer Hickok, Abraham Ancer, Thomas Pieters

(9:28 am) Richard Bland, Matt Jones, Garrick Higo

(9:39 am) Beau Hossler, Tom Hoge, Si Woo Kim

(9:50 am) Shawn Warren, Pablo Larrazabal, Ryan Fox

(10:01 am) Jack Oakley, Yuki Inamori, Sebastian Munoz

(10:12 am) Brendon Steele, Casey Pine, Bio Kim

(1:30 p.m.) Ryan Braham, Watt Worthington II, Min Woo Lee

(Midday 1:41) Nikolai Hodgegard, Shawn McCarthy, Justin Harding

(1:52 pm) Cameron Tringle, Hudson Swafford, Adam Hadwin

(Midday 2:03) Shane Lori, Brooks Koepka, Adam Scott

(Midday 2:14) Dustin Johnson, Patrick Cantley, Justin Thomas

(Midday 2:25) Jason Day, Ricky Fowler, Harold Werner III

(Midday 2:36) John Raham, Colin Marikawa, Scotty Schaffler

(Midday 2:47) Daniel Burger, Louis Ostuygen, Ian Poulter

(Midday 2:58) Kevin Kissner, Tommy Fleetwood, Billy Herschel

(3:09 pm) Sergio Garcia, Charles Schwartzel, Matthew Fitzpatrick

(Evening 3:20) Harry Higgs, Joaquin Niemann, Eric Van Ruen

(3:31 pm) Alex Seaside, Bernd Weissberger, Jonathan Vegas

(3:42 pm) Jared Jones, Aaron Sensible, Joel Dahmen

Ranging from T No. 10

(8:05 am) Ryan Palmer, Robert McIntyre, Alex Naren

(8:16 am) Adri Arnaus, Colin Inglis, Ginichiro Kozuma

(8:27 am) Mackenzie Hughes, Michael Block, Sadom Kaewkanjana

(8:38 am) Hideki Matsuyama, Xander Schauffele, Tony Finau

(8:49 am) Tyrrell Hatton, Bryson DeChambeau, Max Homa

(9:00 a.m.) Victor Howland, Will Galatoris, Cameron Smith

(9:11 am) Jordan Spieth, Rory McIlroy, Tiger Woods

(9:22 am) Patrick Reed, Justin Rose, Bubba Watson

(9:33 am) Kevin No, Lucas Glover, Daniel Van Tonder

(9:44 am) Cameron Younger, Sam Burns, Davis Riley

9:55 am Francesco Molinari, Lee Westwood, Gary Woodland

(10:06 am) Brian Herman, Ryan Vermeer, Oliver Baker

(10:17 am) Dylan Newman, Lanto Griffin, Laurie Canter

(Midday 1:25) Brandon Bingaman, Talor Gooch, Raisuke Kinoshita

(Midday 1:36) Tim Fenstra, Anirban Lahiri, Kyung-Hun Lee

(Midday 1:47) Wealthy Beam, Jesse Mueller, Alex Sezka

(1:58 pm) Russell Knox, Seamus Energy, Scott Stallings

(Midday 2:09) Jason Kokrak, Corey Connors, Christian Bezuidenhout

(2:20 pm) Martin Kymer, Mark Lesman, Keegan Bradley

(Midday 2:31) Jack Johnson, Russell Henley, Cameron Champ

(Midday 2:42) Internet Simpson, Brandon Grace, Henrik Stanson

(Midday 2:53) Sep Straca, JJ Span, Adam Shank

(3:04 pm) Matthew Wolf, Juhiung Kim, Keith Mitchell

(3:15 pm) Chad Ramey, Austin Hart, Lucas Herbert

(3:26 pm) Tyler Collet, Chan Kim, Maverick McNealy

(3:37 pm) Look Listing, Paul Dickinson, Patton Kejire

The event will run from Could 19-22.