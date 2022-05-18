PGA Championship: Tiger Woods talks Phil Mickelson’s absence amid golfer’s rift with Tour



Tiger Woods firmly planted his flag in favor of the PGA Tour on Tuesday whereas discussing the current controversy surrounding Phil Mickelson.

Mickelson, 51, has not performed in a event for months after criticizing the PGA Tour and supporting the Saudi-funded golf league set to change into a rival to the tour.

Simply two days earlier than the beginning of the PGA Championship, Woods was requested concerning the absence of Mickelson, who lately withdrew from the event regardless of being the defending champion, and PGA welcomed his participation.

“It is at all times irritating to not have a protection champion right here,” Woods informed reporters at a information convention about half-hour earlier than the event. “Phil mentioned one thing that I believe these of us who’re dedicated to the tour and dedicated to the legacy of the tour have fallen behind. And he has taken some private time and all of us perceive that.”

“However I believe there was lots of disagreement about a few of his views on how the tour ought to be run,” Woods added. “As knowledgeable, we miss him out of right here. I imply, he is an enormous draw for golf. He is simply taking his time, and all of us want him properly when he comes again. Clearly, we will have variations. He How do you see the tour, and we’ll get there. “

Woods has admitted he has not spoken to Mickelson since he withdrew from golf in February. Woods’ feedback intimately about his help for the PGA Tour had been in stark distinction to Mickelson, who accused the tour of being “prison greed” in an interview with Golf Digest.

“He has an opinion on the place he sees the sport of golf. I’ve a imaginative and prescient of how I see the sport of golf and I help the tour and my basis has organized tour occasions over time,” Woods mentioned.

“It merely got here to our discover then [Nicklaus] And Arnold [Palmer] Beginning the tour and transferring away from PGA in America and our tour was made in 1968 or 1969, someplace there. I believe it has a legacy, “Woods added.” I have been taking part in right here for many years … and I believe it has a legacy. I nonetheless suppose the tour has so much to supply, lots of alternatives. “

Woods mentioned he understands completely different views, however he believes in “inheritance” and “main championships.”

“I imagine in huge occasions, in comparison with historic figures from the previous. There’s some huge cash right here, the tour is rising,” Woods mentioned. “But it surely’s like every other sport, like tennis, it’s a must to go there and earn. It’s a must to go there and play for it. We’ve got the chance to maneuver ahead and do it. It is undecided up entrance.”

In an excerpt from an unapproved biography of Alan Shiponk, set for launch this month, Mickelson reveals how he’s working behind the scenes to advertise the rival league, funded by the Saudi Public Funding Fund and run by Greg Norman. Mickelson described the Saudis as “terrifying” however famous that he might look again at their historical past of human rights abuses if that meant a chance to vary the PGA Tour.

This week, PGA introduced that it might not launch for gamers fascinated with competing within the first LIV Golf Invitation subsequent month.

Woods was not seen mentioning the title of the LIV Golf Invitational Sequence through the press convention.

The PGA Championship will begin on Thursday. Woods, Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spith will likely be grouped collectively for the primary two rounds.