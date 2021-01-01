PGCIL Powergrid Recruitment 2021: apply online for Field Engineer and Field Supervisor Posts at powergridindia.com

PGCIL Powergrid Recruitment 2021 Notification: Powergrid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL), a Maharatna PSU under Ministry of Power, has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Field Engineer and Field Supervisor. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for POWERGRID Recruitment 2021 from 13 August 5 PM to 27 August 2021 on the official website powergridindia.com.

Starting date for online submission of application and online payment of application fee – 13 August 2021 (5.00 PM)

Last date for submission of online application and online payment of application fee – 27 August 2021 (23:59 PM)

Vacancy Details:

Field Engineer (Electrical)- 48

Field Engineer (Civil) – 17

Field Supervisor (Electrical) – 50

Field Supervisor (Civil) – 22

Engineer – 30,000-3%-1,20,000/- with initial basic pay of Rs. 30,000/- + Industrial DA + HRA + Allowances – 35% of Basic Pay.

Supervisor – 23,000/- + Industrial DA + HRA + Allowances – 35% of Basic Pay with initial Basic Pay of Rs.23,000-3%-1,05,000/-

Full time BE / B.Tech / B.Sc (Engineering) / BE in relevant subject from recognized University / Institute with minimum 55% marks for General / OBC (NCL) / EWS and for General / OBC (NCL) / EWS for the post of Field Engineer (Power Engineering) or equivalent and passing marks for SC/ ST/ PWBD candidates. Must have one year post qualification experience.

Field Supervisor – Full time regular 3 years Diploma in relevant Engineering discipline from recognized Technical Board/ Institute with minimum 55% marks for General/ OBC (NCL)/ EWS candidates and passing marks for SC/ ST/ PWBD. High Technical Qualification like B.Tech. / BE / M.Tech. /ME etc. with or without Diploma is not allowed.

The maximum age of the candidates to apply for these posts is 29 years. Application fee for the post of Field Engineer (Electrical/Civil) is Rs.400/-. For the application for the post of Field Supervisor (Electrical/Civil), Rs.300/- will have to be paid. For complete details candidates refer the official notification.





