PG&E faces criminal charges over California wildfires

Prosecutors in Northern California filed criminal charges Friday against Pacific Gas & Electric in connection with the deaths of four people in last year’s wildfires that linked utility equipment.

Shasta County’s district attorney brought charges — including murder, among other felony and misdemeanors — in relation to the Zog fire, which burned more than 56,000 acres and destroyed 204 buildings near Redding.

An investigation by the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection determined that the fire started when a pine tree came into contact with power lines owned and operated by PG&E. PG&E said it cooperated with the investigation.

“While criminal prosecution of corporations is rare, one of the primary reasons for criminally charging a corporation is that illegal behavior is widespread, it is serious, it is offensive and it is so persuasive that the only appropriate action is a criminal charge. “Stephanie A. Shasta County District Attorney Bridget said in a news conference Friday. “My office has drawn such conclusions.”