PG&E faces criminal charges over California wildfires
Prosecutors in Northern California filed criminal charges Friday against Pacific Gas & Electric in connection with the deaths of four people in last year’s wildfires that linked utility equipment.
Shasta County’s district attorney brought charges — including murder, among other felony and misdemeanors — in relation to the Zog fire, which burned more than 56,000 acres and destroyed 204 buildings near Redding.
An investigation by the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection determined that the fire started when a pine tree came into contact with power lines owned and operated by PG&E. PG&E said it cooperated with the investigation.
“While criminal prosecution of corporations is rare, one of the primary reasons for criminally charging a corporation is that illegal behavior is widespread, it is serious, it is offensive and it is so persuasive that the only appropriate action is a criminal charge. “Stephanie A. Shasta County District Attorney Bridget said in a news conference Friday. “My office has drawn such conclusions.”
“PG&E as a utility has both statutory and regulatory duties to reduce the risk of fire by removing dangerous trees from its power lines,” he said. “In this case they failed to perform their legal duties. Their failure was reckless and criminally negligent, and resulted in the death of four people.”
Ms Bridget said the case against PG&E includes felony charges in three other fires last year and this year. She said her office would seek punishment which could include fines, fees and remedial and corrective action.
PG&E chief executive Patricia K, who joined the company in January. Popeye said in a statement Friday that the utility disputed the allegations. “It may seem satisfactory for PG&E’s company to be charged with a crime,” she said, but “we welcome our day in court.”
Last year, PG&E pleaded guilty to 84 counts of involuntary manslaughter in connection with the 2018 Camp Fire, which destroyed the City of Paradise, and was fined $3.5 million, the maximum fine under state law. The fires led the utility, which had collected $30 billion in wildfire-related liability due to its equipment, to file for bankruptcy protection in January 2019.
The Zog fire was ignited in July last year, two months after PG&E pulled out of bankruptcy. PG&E is suspected of causing three fires this year, including the Dixie fire – the second largest fire in California history – in July.
PG&E is on probation since its first criminal conviction in 2016, for a gas pipeline explosion in the Bay Area city of San Bruno six years ago. Eight people were killed in this explosion.
In April, the Sonoma County District Attorney charged PG&E with five felony counts and 28 misdemeanors, including negligently starting a fire with major bodily injury, in connection with the Kinkade fire, which damaged or destroyed more than 400 buildings. and seriously injured six firefighters in 2019.
The utility is working to rebuild its image – upgrading equipment, developing wildfire prevention programs and increasing tree trimmings – but many government leaders and residents argue that the company has fallen short. The utility has resorted to shutting down power during peak weather, sometimes leaving millions without electricity for a week, to avoid a fire in its equipment.
San Jose Mayor Sam Licardo and others have urged the state to turn PG&E into a customer-owned utility. Others, such as the city of San Francisco, have pressed for a government-run operation.
To help address some of the concerns, California created a wildfire fund last year, which provided backup funding sources for PG&E and two of the state’s other investor-owned utilities, Southern California Edison and San Diego Gas & Electric. has provided. The fund was designed to cover wildfire liabilities that exceed utilities’ ability to pay for damage and to help prevent them from going into bankruptcy.
The California Public Utilities Commission is reviewing the circumstances of the Zogg fire and what PG&E was responsible for. The Commission may impose a fine in addition to any court punishment. Regulators fined PG&E nearly $2 billion for starting wildfires, including the Camp Fire, in 2017 and 2018.
Utilities are required to pay criminal penalties and fines by state regulators using money from their shareholders.
#PGE #faces #criminal #charges #California #wildfires
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.