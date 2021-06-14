PGIMER DEO Result 2021 Out for Data Entry Operator Post @pgimer.edu.in, Download PDF





PGIMER DEO Result 2021: Postgraduate Institute of Medical Schooling & Analysis (PGIMER) has declared the Data Entry Operator Post for below the undertaking in Division of Neighborhood Drugs and Faculty of Public Well being. All such candidates who’ve appeared within the varied spherical of choice course of for the DEO posts can examine the choice listing out there on the official web site of PGIMER.i.e.- pgimer.edu.in.

Postgraduate Institute of Medical Schooling & Analysis has uploaded the PDF of the listing of quick listed candidates on its official web site. Candidates who’ve appeared for the Data Entry Operator Post varied spherical as per the choice course of can examine the PDF.

Candidates can examine the ability take a look at efficiency report together with Velocity and Accuracy in % out there on the official web site. You may examine the PGIMER DEO Result 2021 out there on the official web site of PGIMER. You may examine the identical additionally with the direct hyperlink given beneath.

Direct Hyperlink for PGIMER Result 2021 for Data Entry Operator Post

The right way to Download: PGIMER Result 2021 for Data Entry Operator Post

Go to to the official web site of PGIMER Chandigarh-http://pgimer.edu.in/

Go to the PGIMER Forthcoming Examinations part out there on the house web page.

Click on on the link- Result for the submit of Data Entry Operator below the undertaking in Division of Neighborhood Drugs and Faculty of Public Well being out there on the homepage.

You’ll get the PDF of the PGIMER DEO Result 2021 in your display screen.

Download and save the copy of outcome for your future reference.