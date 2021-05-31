PGIMER Provisional Result 2021 for Store Keeper and Phlebotomist Post Announced @pgimer.edu.in, Check List





Postgraduate Institute of Medical Schooling and Analysis (PGIMER), Chandigarh has declared the provisional for Store Keeper and Phlebotomist publish on its official website-pgimer.edu.in. Check PDF right here.

PGIMER Provisional Result 2021: Postgraduate Institute of Medical Schooling and Analysis (PGIMER), Chandigarh has introduced the provisional results of on-line laptop primarily based take a look at (CBT) and ocument verification spherical for the posts of Store Keeper and Phlebotomist publish.

All such candidates who’ve certified within the laptop primarily based take a look at and appeared within the certificates verification spherical for the Store Keeper and Phlebotomist Posts can test their consequence obtainable on the official web site of Postgraduate Institute of Medical Schooling and Analysis (PGIMER) i.e.-pgimer.edu.in.

Postgraduate Institute of Medical Schooling and Analysis (PGIMER) has uploaded the record of Eligible/Provisionally Eligible/Not Eligible candidates for the posts of Store Keeper and Phlebotomist on its official web site.

It’s famous that Postgraduate Institute of Medical Schooling and Analysis has performed the Pc Primarily based Take a look at on 03.04.2021 for the posts of Store Keeper & Phlebotomist. All such candidates certified within the Pc Primarily based Take a look at have uploaded their paperwork on the official web site as per the choice course of mounted by the institute.

As per the quick notification, the scrutiny of the purposes at this stage has been carried out solely on the premise of entries crammed by the candidates within the on-line utility kind alongwith certificates/ testimonials uploaded by the candidates.

The provisional advantage of those candidates primarily based on the marks obtained within the Pc Primarily based Take a look at will likely be ready the results of provisionally chosen / waitlisted candidates will likely be uploaded on the institutional web site shortly.

All such candidates appeared within the doc verification spherical for Store Keeper and Phlebotomist publish can test the provisional consequence obtainable on the official web site. You may test the identical additionally with the direct hyperlink given under.

Direct Hyperlink for PGIMER Result 2021 for Store Keeper and Phlebotomist

Obtain: PGIMER Result 2021 for Store Keeper and Phlebotomist