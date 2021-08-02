pharma healthcare 5 companies will raise 8000 crores through IPO in August

In the current financial year so far, 12 companies have raised around Rs 27,000 crore through public offers. At the same time, investors have been given returns up to double on listing.

New Delhi. Taking advantage of the increased interest of investors in the pharma and healthcare sector during the Corona epidemic, five companies in this sector are preparing to launch an IPO in August. These companies aim to raise Rs 8,000 crore through IPO. Of these, Emcure Pharma alone plans to raise Rs 4,000 crore through a public offer.

Besides Emcure Pharma, there will be a public offer of Rs 1,500 crore for Vijaya Diagnostic Centre, Rs 1,200 crore for Krsnaa Diagnostics, Rs 1,200 crore for Mumbai-based bulk drugs manufacturer Supriya Lifesciences and Rs 400 crore for Windlass Biotech. Investment bankers estimate that these five companies will raise around Rs 8,300 crore through IPOs.

12 companies raised 27000 crores

So far in the current financial year, 12 companies have raised around Rs 27,000 crore from IPOs. With this, a public offer of Rs 70,000 crore is likely to come by the end of this year. In the last financial year, 30 companies had received Rs 31,277 crore from public offers. On the other hand, apart from pharma and healthcare companies, IPOs of Devyani International and Exaro Tiles are opening on August 4. IPOs of Paytm, MobiKwik, Policybazaar, Cartrade, Nykaa and Delhivery are also likely to come soon.

Double returns to listing investors

Let us inform that since the outbreak of Corona epidemic in the year 2020, investor interest in pharma stocks has increased significantly. BSE’s healthcare index has been at high levels for several months. Most of the companies whose public offers have come in the recent past have done well. Not only this, investors have been given returns up to double on listing.

